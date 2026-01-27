Westinghouse Electronics Launches Official E-Commerce Store in Mexico
Trustworthy global brand brings affordable 4K Roku Smart TVs and Dolby Atmos soundbars to Mexican consumers with free nationwide shipping Offering Smart TVs starting at very affordable pricing.
Monterrey, Mexico, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Westinghouse Electronics Expands Online Presence with Launch of Official E-Commerce Platform in Mexico.
Westinghouse Electronics today announced the launch of its official e-commerce platform in Mexico, marking a significant step in the company’s continued expansion in Latin America. The new website provides Mexican consumers with direct access to the full range of Westinghouse televisions, sound systems, and gaming monitors.
The platform offers customers the ability to purchase directly from Westinghouse, ensuring local support, competitive pricing, and free nationwide shipping. Products include Smart TVs with Roku built-in, Dolby Atmos soundbars, and high-refresh gaming monitors.
Product Overview
Smart TVs with Roku Built-In
Westinghouse’s television lineup includes 4K UHD models from 43” to 65” with HDR10 support, as well as HD and Full HD options ranging from 24” to 43”. The models provide access to major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max.
Audio Solutions
The company’s audio collection includes 5.1.2 and 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar systems, along with compact mini soundbar options for smaller spaces.
Gaming Monitors
Westinghouse offers curved and flat gaming displays with 165Hz and 180Hz refresh rates and sizes between 24” and 27”, aimed at meeting the needs of both casual and competitive players.
Company Perspective
“By launching a direct website in Mexico, we aim to make our technology more accessible and provide a streamlined experience for local customers,” said a spokesperson for Westinghouse Electronics Mexico.
The company highlights several consumer-oriented features of the new platform, including direct-to-consumer pricing, a 30-day return policy, Spanish-language customer support, and a one-year manufacturer warranty.
About Westinghouse Electronics
Founded in 1886 by George Westinghouse, the brand has a long history in the development of electrical and consumer technologies. Today, Westinghouse Electronics continues to build on that heritage by offering a range of home entertainment products focused on quality, performance, and accessibility.
Availability
Westinghouse products are now available for purchase through the official Mexican website at westinghouseelectronics.com.mx, with shipping available to all regions of the country.
Media Contact
Westinghouse Electronics Mexico
Email: support@westinghouseelectronics.com.mx
Location: Eje Metropolitano 910 526, Cdad. Gral. Escobedo, N.L. 66050, Mexico
