DVS Appoints John Epperly as Chief Executive Officer
Vienna, VA, February 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DVS today announced the appointment of John Epperly as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. The appointment reflects a planned leadership transition and reinforces DVS’ continued focus on customer mission success, operational excellence, and long-term growth.
John previously served as DVS Chief Operating Officer for nearly three years and brings more than 30 years of combined military and business leadership experience to the CEO role. His appointment follows a mature succession planning process and reflects the leadership depth cultivated within the organization. “John has a deep understanding of our customers, our operations, and our people,” said Vinnie Tran, Chairman of the Board. “This transition is deliberate and positions DVS to continue delivering consistent, high-quality support while building on a strong foundation.”
As CEO, John will focus on strengthening customer partnerships, sustaining disciplined execution, and advancing DVS’s strategic growth priorities. DVS’s mission, values, and commitment to its customers remain unchanged. “I’m honored to serve as CEO of DVS,” said John Epperly. “DVS has an exceptional team and a strong reputation for supporting critical missions. I look forward to continuing that work, investing in our people, and delivering meaningful results for our customers.”
DVS remains committed to providing trusted leadership, proven execution, and high-impact solutions to its customers across the federal government and commercial markets.
About DVS
DVS is a mission-focused services and solutions provider supporting customers across the U.S. federal government and commercial markets. The company delivers high-impact capabilities that help organizations address complex operational, technical, and mission challenges through disciplined execution and long-term partnership.
Contact
DIrectViz Solutions, LLCContact
Barbara Simonds
520-234-3654
www.directviz.com
