"SPEAK: You Have a Voice, It's Time to Use It" Empowers Women to Reclaim Confidence, Clarity, and Courage

Dr. Carol Coco Diggs announces the release of her new ebook "SPEAK: You Have a Voice, It’s Time to Use It," a faith-centered guide empowering women to build confidence, set healthy boundaries, and communicate with clarity. The book blends emotional healing, practical tools, and spiritual insight to help readers reclaim their voice.