"SPEAK: You Have a Voice, It's Time to Use It" Empowers Women to Reclaim Confidence, Clarity, and Courage
Dr. Carol Coco Diggs announces the release of her new ebook "SPEAK: You Have a Voice, It’s Time to Use It," a faith-centered guide empowering women to build confidence, set healthy boundaries, and communicate with clarity. The book blends emotional healing, practical tools, and spiritual insight to help readers reclaim their voice.
New York, NY, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- For women who have ever held back words they needed to say, Dr. Carol Coco Diggs offers a timely and empowering call to action with SPEAK: You Have a Voice, It's Time to Use It. Blending faith, reflection, and practical communication tools, the book invites readers to step out of silence and into confident, authentic self-expression in every area of life.
At its core, SPEAK addresses a shared but often unspoken experience: knowing you had something to say, yet remaining silent. Whether caused by fear, misunderstanding, past wounds, or uncertainty, that silence can erode confidence and clarity over time. Dr. Diggs positions this book as a response to that inner tension, offering encouragement and guidance for women ready to reclaim their voices.
The book explores how silence takes root and what it costs emotionally, spiritually, and relationally. Through personal insight and accessible teaching, Dr. Diggs helps readers identify what has been holding them back— fear of conflict, rejection, or being misunderstood-and replaces those barriers with tools for healthy communication and emotional boundaries. The message is clear: speaking up is not about aggression or control, but about truth, respect, and self-worth.
Rooted in faith yet welcoming to a broad audience, SPEAK integrates reflective moments that encourage courage, clarity, and discernment. Dr. Diggs emphasizes that using one's voice is both a personal and spiritual act-one that strengthens relationships, leadership, and inner peace when grounded in purpose and integrity. Guided journal prompts throughout the book allow readers to pause, reflect, and actively engage with their own growth and healing.
The inspiration behind SPEAK is the recognition that many women feel called to more but struggle to express it. Dr. Diggs reframes communication as a skill that can be learned and strengthened, not an innate trait reserved for a few. By addressing both internal barriers and external dynamics, the book equips readers to show up authentically at home, at work, and in the world.
SPEAK: You Have a Voice, It's Time to Use It serves as a powerful reminder that silence is not strength, and that confidence grows when women honor their voices with intention and courage.
The book is now available - secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/5iREdi8
About the Author:
Dr. Carol Coco Diggs, PhD, is an author, speaker, mental health educator, Christian counselor, and media executive with over a decade of experience empowering individuals and communities through faith-based healing and emotional wellness. She is the Founder and CEO of Sapphire Entertainment & Media Management and the Publisher of The Industry Highlighter Magazine, amplifying purpose-driven voices across media and entertainment.
With professional expertise in holistic wellness, dementia care, trauma-informed communication, and boundary-setting, Dr. Diggs equips audiences worldwide with practical tools for confidence, clarity, and authentic self-expression.
Dr. Carol Coco Diggs
919-519-7242
Dr. Carol Coco Diggs announces the release of her new ebook SPEAK: You Have a Voice, It's Time to Use It, a faith-centered guide empowering women to build confidence, set healthy boundaries, and communicate with clarity. The book blends emotional healing, practical tools, and spiritual insight.
