Author Brandon Weber's New Audiobook, "Stratosfear," is a Gripping and Compelling Novel Inspired by True Events That Follows the Dangerous Life of a Biker
Recent audiobook release “Stratosfear” from Audiobook Network author Brandon Weber is a mesmerizing story that draws on the author’s experiences as an outlaw and biker to deliver a heart-pounding tale of action, love, danger, and suspense.
Elko, NV, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Weber has completed his new audiobook, “Stratosfear”: a riveting tale that invites listeners to follow along on a dramatized version of the author’s experiences as an outlaw and biker.
Weber begins his novel “The night sky was dark and gloomy. Thick clouds covered the stars, making it even darker. As Don and Bobby rode side by side down the highway, they let their bikes take their own easy pace. The sound of their passing bounced off the high mountain walls, sweeping them around the curves in the road like they were a part of their iron steeds.
“They came to a tunnel and poured on the gas. The effect was deafening. Like thunder, the sound rocked the whole tunnel. They shot out the other end like a couple of bullets from a gun and swept through another turn. Their headlights pierced the night like sharp knives.
“Don looked over at Bobby and motioned with his hand that he wanted to pull over and have a smoke. They found a turnout and pulled in, and when they shut off the bikes, the silence was eerie. Then one by one, the crickets began to sing all around them.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Brandon Weber’s new audiobook will take listeners on a wild ride of twists and turns, leaving them spellbound throughout an unforgettable saga of love, suspense, and excitement.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Stratosfear” by Brandon Weber through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
