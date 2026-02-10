Author Becci Bookner's New Audiobook, "Gifts from Grace: Warms Your Heart and Soothes Your Soul," is a Stirring Look Back at the Life of the Author’s Mother, Grace
Recent audiobook release “Gifts from Grace: Warms Your Heart and Soothes Your Soul” from Audiobook Network author Becci Bookner is poignant and compelling series of vignettes that documents the life of the author’s mother, chronicling her victories and trials while also serving as a tribute to the special bond between mother and daughter.
Murfreesboro, TN, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Becci Bookner, who currently lives with her husband in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where she enjoys a continuing restoration of their 1897 vintage farmhouse, has completed her new audiobook, “Gifts from Grace: Warms Your Heart and Soothes Your Soul”: a heartwarming and captivating series of short stories from the life of the author’s mother, Grace, that offers insight into her indelible spirit and a life led with humility, love, and grace.
Author Becci Bookner founded her first successful service company addressing the needs of seniors in 1993. She was the president and CEO of Family Staffing Solutions, Inc., which opened in 1999, before retiring in 2021. She previously created and developed the Extended School Program pilot program, which was tuition-based and provided before- and after-school childcare utilizing school property. The project now serves as a national model and has been the subject of major media attention, as reported on Good Morning America and US News & World Report. She received the Quality of Life Award presented by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Small Business Committee.
“‘Gifts From Grace’ is a day trip of opportunities to listen to the melodies, feel the joy, and experience the divine nature of aging that is too often silenced by the clutter and expectations of daily life,” shares Bookner. “It is a crafting of stories that will inspire the [listener] to embrace a more extraordinary appreciation of the gift of being older while stirring sweet memories of family and days gone by. ‘Gifts From Grace’ is a quiet reflection of the abundant blessings and wisdom of a mother who grew older with purpose and her faith in God. It will touch your heart in an incredibly special way.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Becci Bookner’s new audiobook weaves a touching and emotional yet amusing and oftentimes humorous biography that celebrates not only the author’s own mother, but the very special relationship shared between mothers and daughters everywhere.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Gifts from Grace: Warms Your Heart and Soothes Your Soul” by Becci Bookner through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Author Becci Bookner founded her first successful service company addressing the needs of seniors in 1993. She was the president and CEO of Family Staffing Solutions, Inc., which opened in 1999, before retiring in 2021. She previously created and developed the Extended School Program pilot program, which was tuition-based and provided before- and after-school childcare utilizing school property. The project now serves as a national model and has been the subject of major media attention, as reported on Good Morning America and US News & World Report. She received the Quality of Life Award presented by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Small Business Committee.
“‘Gifts From Grace’ is a day trip of opportunities to listen to the melodies, feel the joy, and experience the divine nature of aging that is too often silenced by the clutter and expectations of daily life,” shares Bookner. “It is a crafting of stories that will inspire the [listener] to embrace a more extraordinary appreciation of the gift of being older while stirring sweet memories of family and days gone by. ‘Gifts From Grace’ is a quiet reflection of the abundant blessings and wisdom of a mother who grew older with purpose and her faith in God. It will touch your heart in an incredibly special way.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Becci Bookner’s new audiobook weaves a touching and emotional yet amusing and oftentimes humorous biography that celebrates not only the author’s own mother, but the very special relationship shared between mothers and daughters everywhere.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Gifts from Grace: Warms Your Heart and Soothes Your Soul” by Becci Bookner through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories