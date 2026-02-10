Author Becci Bookner's New Audiobook, "Gifts from Grace: Warms Your Heart and Soothes Your Soul," is a Stirring Look Back at the Life of the Author’s Mother, Grace

Recent audiobook release “Gifts from Grace: Warms Your Heart and Soothes Your Soul” from Audiobook Network author Becci Bookner is poignant and compelling series of vignettes that documents the life of the author’s mother, chronicling her victories and trials while also serving as a tribute to the special bond between mother and daughter.