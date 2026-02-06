Veteran and Female Owned Pest Control Company Launches in Brevard County, Florida
American Family Pest Control LLC is a Veteran and Female Owned, family operated pest control company now serving Brevard County and Indian River County, Florida. The company provides professional pest control, rodent exclusion, rat removal, and wildlife services backed by over 50 years of combined local experience and an ACE-certified entomologist.
Malabar, FL, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- American Family Pest Control LLC, a Veteran and Female Owned, family operated pest control company, is now proudly serving homeowners throughout Brevard County and Indian River County, Florida.
With over 50 years of combined local pest control experience and an ACE-certified entomologist on staff, American Family Pest Control specializes in general pest control, ant treatments, roach control, spider control, flea and tick services, fire ant treatments, rodent exclusion, rat removal, mouse control, wildlife exclusion, bat removal, and rodent sanitation.
The company provides professional pest control services to residents in Palm Bay, Melbourne, Merritt Island, Cocoa, Rockledge, Satellite Beach, Sebastian, and Vero Beach.
American Family Pest Control was founded to provide honest, old-fashioned American service and permanent pest solutions for Florida homeowners.
For more information, visit
https://americanfamilypestcontrol.gorilladesksites.com or call 321-367-0908.
Contact
John Gagnon
321-367-0908
americanfamilypestcontrol.gorilladesksites.com
