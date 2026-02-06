Maureen Kelly, Founder and CEO of Tarte™ Cosmetics, Featured as Cover Star for Winter 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognize
Farmingdale, NY, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Maureen Kelly, founder and CEO of Tarte™ Cosmetics, graces the cover of the Winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine, honored for her visionary leadership and transformative impact in the beauty industry.
About Maureen Kelly
Maureen Kelly’s journey into the world of cosmetics is anything but ordinary. Once pursuing a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at Columbia University, Kelly traded academia for entrepreneurship, launching Tarte™ Cosmetics from her tiny New York apartment with no formal business training and just $20,000 in credit card debt. Motivated by her frustration with harsh, chemical-laden products and animal testing, she set out to create something radically better: a line of cruelty-free, high-performance cosmetics powered by natural ingredients.
Kelly reimagined what “high-performance naturals” could be way before clean beauty was even a concept. Early innovations like the iconic cheek stain and botanical-infused foundations caught the attention of beauty insiders, but Kelly’s refusal to compromise on her vision kept the brand’s growth measured and strategic. By 2003, Tarte™ was hitting shelves in select stores. Two years later, Kelly was personally introducing products to viewers on QVC, helping Tarte™ quickly expand into major retailers like Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and Macy’s.
While the original cheek stain made headlines, it was the Shape Tape Concealer that became a cultural phenomenon - now, one sells every four seconds, making Tarte™ the #1 concealer brand in the U.S. Today, Tarte™ is a global powerhouse valued at over $2 billion, known for creating award-winning products formulated without parabens, mineral oil, and phthalates. The brand’s reach extends to 60 countries, where loyal “tartelettes” swear by its “skinvigorating”formulas.
Kelly’s leadership goes far beyond product innovation. She’s been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine, OPEN from American Express, Ernst & Young, and the Cosmetic Executive Women’s Achiever Awards. Her commitment to social causes is equally impressive: she supports organizations like Dress for Success and Habitat for Humanity, established a women’s cooperative in the Amazon, and in 2017, founded the heart to tarte™ foundation, which has pledged over $200,000 in scholarships and entrepreneurial support for women and young adults.
Known for her candor and warmth as much as her business acumen, Kelly continues to inspire audiences on social media and beyond, proving that authenticity and grit can drive real change. Outside of leading a top makeup brand and taking the Tik Tok world by storm at @itsmaureenkelly, she spends her time at home in Florida by the water with her husband, two sons and dogs.
“Being on the cover of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is such an honor - truly a pinch-me moment, says Kelly. I’ve always believed in manifesting big dreams, and this moment is proof that when you put it out there and go for it, it really can pay off.”
For more about Maureen Kelly and Tarte™ Cosmetics, visit https://tartecosmetics.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is an organization and online community committed to recognizing and amplifying the stories of outstanding women. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine—both digital and print—features celebrities and everyday women making a difference. Their mission is to provide a network where women mentor, inspire, and empower one another, offering members the recognition, exposure, and knowledge to pursue their highest ambitions. For additional information, visit https://www.powerwoe.com.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
