Nashville Scientologists Bring Stress Relief Message to Broadway Crowds
Nashville, TN, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Millions around the world started 2026 with resolutions for positive change. The most common relate to exercise, diet, finance and mental health. But now, two months into the year, many resolutions have already faded. According to a Forbes Health poll, many resolutions are lost by January, while the average resolution lasts only 3–4 months. The failure rate is so widespread that the second Friday of January has been informally dubbed “Quitter’s Day” after a global fitness-tracking app analyzed the short-lived January uptick prevalent in hundreds of millions of its users’ activity logs.
With so many people struggling to maintain their resolve, volunteers from Hubbard Dianetics Foundations around the world want (a department within each Church of Scientology) you to know that those setbacks don’t need to define your 2026 goals. To close out February, Dianetics volunteers in over 50 countries united to reach out and bring a proven, lasting mental health solution to their communities. They are answering the pervasive global demand of people wanting to get proactive about mental health.
Volunteers brought the message to snow-covered streets and squares in winter capitals and cities throughout the British Isles, in the United States, Scandinavia and across Europe’s cultural centers. The outreach also hit warmer climates throughout the southern hemisphere in sun-soaked beaches and hotspots from São Paolo to Sydney and Quito to Capetown.
They donned iconic red Dianetics gear, with winter coats at Piccadilly Circus and T-shirts on Sydney’s beaches. Teams provided free stress tests to tens of thousands in more than 250 cities and offered the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard, the all-time bestselling book on the human mind.
In Nashville, the effort began with a well-attended lecture in the community hall of the Church of Scientology that brought together a packed room of participants eager to learn practical tools to improve their mental well-being. Each attendee received the information needed to begin their journey with Dianetics, including how to start reading the book and how to schedule auditing (counseling). Following the lecture, volunteers headed to the heart of downtown on Broadway, where they spoke with both locals and tourists enjoying Music City’s famous district. When asked if they experienced stress in their daily lives, many said yes—and volunteers offered them the answer in the form of Dianetics, sharing the book and explaining how its tools can help people address the underlying causes of stress and anxiety.
The word Dianetics is derived from the Greek dia, meaning “through,” and nous, “mind or soul” and is further defined as “what the mind (or soul) is doing to the body.” The book describes the single source for a person’s stress, anxiety and unwanted emotions and gives practical tools one can read and apply to remove them.
The results of Dianetics are what drive those who have experienced it to share the book and its technology. Nashville spokesperson Julie Brinker shared her own experience, “When I first read Dianetics, a lot of things finally made sense. I discovered the source of the negative thoughts I would have in stressful situations, and once I understood that, they no longer had the same hold on me. It helped me stay in control even when life gets stressful.”
With many in Nashville seeking to make a fresh start while the year is still young, Dianetics offers a proven path to take control of your mental health and find relief from stress and anxiety. The path starts with reading the book that 22 million have turned to for a clear understanding of the mind. Every weekend more than 330 Dianetics centers in 55 countries offer Dianetics Seminars where people looking to improve their mental well-being can start on their journey to do so. Those interested locally can visit the Hubbard Dianetics Foundation, a department within the Church of Scientology Nashville. To learn more about Dianetics services and upcoming seminars, visit www.dianetics.org.
With so many people struggling to maintain their resolve, volunteers from Hubbard Dianetics Foundations around the world want (a department within each Church of Scientology) you to know that those setbacks don’t need to define your 2026 goals. To close out February, Dianetics volunteers in over 50 countries united to reach out and bring a proven, lasting mental health solution to their communities. They are answering the pervasive global demand of people wanting to get proactive about mental health.
Volunteers brought the message to snow-covered streets and squares in winter capitals and cities throughout the British Isles, in the United States, Scandinavia and across Europe’s cultural centers. The outreach also hit warmer climates throughout the southern hemisphere in sun-soaked beaches and hotspots from São Paolo to Sydney and Quito to Capetown.
They donned iconic red Dianetics gear, with winter coats at Piccadilly Circus and T-shirts on Sydney’s beaches. Teams provided free stress tests to tens of thousands in more than 250 cities and offered the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard, the all-time bestselling book on the human mind.
In Nashville, the effort began with a well-attended lecture in the community hall of the Church of Scientology that brought together a packed room of participants eager to learn practical tools to improve their mental well-being. Each attendee received the information needed to begin their journey with Dianetics, including how to start reading the book and how to schedule auditing (counseling). Following the lecture, volunteers headed to the heart of downtown on Broadway, where they spoke with both locals and tourists enjoying Music City’s famous district. When asked if they experienced stress in their daily lives, many said yes—and volunteers offered them the answer in the form of Dianetics, sharing the book and explaining how its tools can help people address the underlying causes of stress and anxiety.
The word Dianetics is derived from the Greek dia, meaning “through,” and nous, “mind or soul” and is further defined as “what the mind (or soul) is doing to the body.” The book describes the single source for a person’s stress, anxiety and unwanted emotions and gives practical tools one can read and apply to remove them.
The results of Dianetics are what drive those who have experienced it to share the book and its technology. Nashville spokesperson Julie Brinker shared her own experience, “When I first read Dianetics, a lot of things finally made sense. I discovered the source of the negative thoughts I would have in stressful situations, and once I understood that, they no longer had the same hold on me. It helped me stay in control even when life gets stressful.”
With many in Nashville seeking to make a fresh start while the year is still young, Dianetics offers a proven path to take control of your mental health and find relief from stress and anxiety. The path starts with reading the book that 22 million have turned to for a clear understanding of the mind. Every weekend more than 330 Dianetics centers in 55 countries offer Dianetics Seminars where people looking to improve their mental well-being can start on their journey to do so. Those interested locally can visit the Hubbard Dianetics Foundation, a department within the Church of Scientology Nashville. To learn more about Dianetics services and upcoming seminars, visit www.dianetics.org.
Contact
Hubbard Dianetics FoundationContact
Julie Brinker
615-687-4600
www.dianetics.org
Julie Brinker
615-687-4600
www.dianetics.org
Categories