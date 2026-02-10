4th Quarter Promotion & Marketing’s Impact Division Expands Real Estate Division Focused on Workforce and Community Development
New York, NY, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- 4th Quarter Promotion & Marketing today announced the expansion of its Real Estate Division within the AI-Powered Impact Division, focused on workforce-driven development, housing accessibility, and long-term value creation.
The Real Estate Division executes redevelopment, adaptive reuse, and creative finance strategies designed to generate jobs, stabilize communities, and deliver durable economic outcomes. Projects are structured with institutional discipline, capital alignment, and long-term performance in mind.
“Real estate, when executed responsibly, is one of the strongest engines for economic mobility,” said Ron Stewart, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of 4th Quarter Promotion & Marketing. “Our approach prioritizes execution, accountability, and sustainable value.”
The division operates as a board-supervised initiative, working with municipalities, capital partners, and development teams to advance scalable real estate projects.
All initiatives are in development and subject to customary approvals, financing, and partnership alignment.
