Edmonton, Canada Holds "Visit Edmonton" Event, July 2026
A volunteer campaign, which launched as part of the growing national Healthcare Infusion movement, a grassroots effort helping communities across Canada attract and welcome healthcare professionals, is inviting all Americans to visit the area, July 3 to 12, 2026.
Edmonton, Canada, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A volunteer campaign, which launched as part of the growing national Healthcare Infusion movement, a grassroots effort helping communities across Canada attract and welcome healthcare professionals, is inviting all Americans to visit the area in July 2026.
The Edmonton chapter brings together local volunteers who want to make it easier for doctors, nurses, and allied health workers to move to the area, find jobs, and feel at home. However, the event is open to anyone who wants to visit. There are no formal gatherings, and visitors are responsible for their own accommodations and expenses.
“With Canada's Healthcare Infusion, our focus has been on healthcare workers, but we would welcome visitors from every walk of life,” said Karen Fleury, event coordinator. “We would love a chance to show off our province, and to make our guests feel welcome.”
The Edmonton Healthcare Infusion chapter will be holding a meet-and-greet for healthcare professionals on July 11, 2026, which coincides with the invitation. Recruiters and an immigration professional will be available.
The campaign receives no government funding, charges no fees, and operates entirely on volunteers. Edmonton residents who want to volunteer, US tourists wishing more information, or healthcare workers interested in relocating to Canada can learn more at https://edmonton.healthcareinfusion.org/. There is a link on the landing page for information.
This Edmonton, AB, event is part of an idea started by Canadian commentator Tod Maffin in Nanaimo, BC, where they are having their second event in April 2026.
Media Contact:
Karen Fleury
Edmonton Healthcare Infusion Coordinator
edmontonhealthcareinfusion@gmail.com
