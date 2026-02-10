AdEdge Media Group Launches Ad Sales Foundation, a New Course for Founder-Led B2B Publishers
Naperville, IL, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AdEdge Media Group today announced the launch of Ad Sales Foundation, a self-paced online course designed to help founder-led B2B publishers build predictable sponsorship revenue through a clear, buyer-aligned monetization system.
Built for content-first media businesses, Ad Sales Foundation addresses a common challenge facing publishers: strong audience trust paired with inconsistent, founder-dependent advertising revenue. Rather than focusing on tactics or CPM-based selling, the course teaches founders how modern sponsors evaluate media partnerships, and how to design pricing, packaging, and sales conversations that are clear, credible, and repeatable.
“Most founders don’t struggle because they can’t sell,” said Ana Dirksen, Founder and CEO of AdEdge Media Group. “They struggle because they’re making monetization decisions deal by deal. Ad Sales Foundation was created to give founders a system, a consistent way to decide who to sell to, what to sell, how to price it, and how to know what’s actually working.”
The course draws from monetization frameworks used in AdEdge Media Group’s private client work and distills them into a standalone educational experience that founders can own and apply independently. Ad Sales Foundation is intentionally self-paced and does not include execution, consulting, or done-for-you services.
Ad Sales Foundation is designed for:
Founder-led B2B publishers
Content-first media businesses selling direct sponsorships
Teams preparing to reduce founder dependency or hire their first seller
The course includes ten core modules covering advertiser decision-making, sponsorship packaging, pricing without CPMs, buyer-aligned sales conversations, and building repeatable demand.
Ad Sales Foundation is now available at:
https://www.adedgemediagroup.com/ad-sales-foundation-course
About AdEdge Media Group
Founded in Chicago in 2019, AdEdge Media Group helps media businesses design monetization systems that translate audience trust into sustainable, long-term revenue. The firm works with founder-led publishers through education, strategy alignment, and highly customized private engagements.
Built for content-first media businesses, Ad Sales Foundation addresses a common challenge facing publishers: strong audience trust paired with inconsistent, founder-dependent advertising revenue. Rather than focusing on tactics or CPM-based selling, the course teaches founders how modern sponsors evaluate media partnerships, and how to design pricing, packaging, and sales conversations that are clear, credible, and repeatable.
“Most founders don’t struggle because they can’t sell,” said Ana Dirksen, Founder and CEO of AdEdge Media Group. “They struggle because they’re making monetization decisions deal by deal. Ad Sales Foundation was created to give founders a system, a consistent way to decide who to sell to, what to sell, how to price it, and how to know what’s actually working.”
The course draws from monetization frameworks used in AdEdge Media Group’s private client work and distills them into a standalone educational experience that founders can own and apply independently. Ad Sales Foundation is intentionally self-paced and does not include execution, consulting, or done-for-you services.
Ad Sales Foundation is designed for:
Founder-led B2B publishers
Content-first media businesses selling direct sponsorships
Teams preparing to reduce founder dependency or hire their first seller
The course includes ten core modules covering advertiser decision-making, sponsorship packaging, pricing without CPMs, buyer-aligned sales conversations, and building repeatable demand.
Ad Sales Foundation is now available at:
https://www.adedgemediagroup.com/ad-sales-foundation-course
About AdEdge Media Group
Founded in Chicago in 2019, AdEdge Media Group helps media businesses design monetization systems that translate audience trust into sustainable, long-term revenue. The firm works with founder-led publishers through education, strategy alignment, and highly customized private engagements.
Contact
AdEdge Media Group LLCContact
Ana Dirksen
773-599-3343
https://www.adedgemediagroup.com/
Ana Dirksen
773-599-3343
https://www.adedgemediagroup.com/
Categories