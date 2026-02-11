Debbie Widhalm Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Edmund, OK, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Debbie Widhalm of Edmond, Oklahoma, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of coaching. Widhalm will be featured in the spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Debbie Widhalm
Debbie Widhalm is a coach, public speaker, author, and writer dedicated to advocacy for survivors of sexual abuse. Through her work, she provides motivational support and guidance to individuals in recovery, focusing on healing and empowerment. Widhalm teaches courses in healing and offers support to those navigating sexual abuse recovery.
Widhalm’s life is a powerful example of courage, faith, and determination. She began her journey as a young mother facing very difficult challenges and later worked as a nurse and caregiver, helping people through their own hard times. Her confidence in God’s love and belief in the power of forgiveness are central to her story and message.
Through her writing, Widhalm encourages others to find their own voice and to transform pain into purpose with love, acceptance, and understanding. She continues to convey a message of hope and healing, reminding others that they are never truly alone, regardless of what they are going through.
Widhalm has written two books about healing and empowerment, entitled, “No More Silence” and “Courage Under Siege.” She has also written a children’s book entitled, ”The Story of Tops the Chinese Goose.” Available on Amazon and everywhere on line, it is a story about a Chinese goose who saw no lines, borders, or race and unconditionally embraced all the creatures around a pond. It deals with death and dying, emotions and inclusion, while teaching all to love on purpose right where they are at.
For more information visit Debbie Widhalm | Motivational Inspirational Speaker & Author
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For over a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Debbie Widhalm
Debbie Widhalm is a coach, public speaker, author, and writer dedicated to advocacy for survivors of sexual abuse. Through her work, she provides motivational support and guidance to individuals in recovery, focusing on healing and empowerment. Widhalm teaches courses in healing and offers support to those navigating sexual abuse recovery.
Widhalm’s life is a powerful example of courage, faith, and determination. She began her journey as a young mother facing very difficult challenges and later worked as a nurse and caregiver, helping people through their own hard times. Her confidence in God’s love and belief in the power of forgiveness are central to her story and message.
Through her writing, Widhalm encourages others to find their own voice and to transform pain into purpose with love, acceptance, and understanding. She continues to convey a message of hope and healing, reminding others that they are never truly alone, regardless of what they are going through.
Widhalm has written two books about healing and empowerment, entitled, “No More Silence” and “Courage Under Siege.” She has also written a children’s book entitled, ”The Story of Tops the Chinese Goose.” Available on Amazon and everywhere on line, it is a story about a Chinese goose who saw no lines, borders, or race and unconditionally embraced all the creatures around a pond. It deals with death and dying, emotions and inclusion, while teaching all to love on purpose right where they are at.
For more information visit Debbie Widhalm | Motivational Inspirational Speaker & Author
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For over a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories