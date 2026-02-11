Cathy Huang Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Manhasset, NY, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cathy Huang of Manhasset, New York, has been named an Honore Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her achievements in the field of dining and entrepreneurship.
About Cathy Huang
Cathy Huang is the owner of Pearl East Restaurant in Manhasset, a well-known Long Island landmark celebrated for its loyal patrons and notable celebrity guests.
Prior to entering the restaurant business, Huang worked as a high school teacher in Taiwan. She immigrated to the United States in 1973 and went on to study piano performance at the Manhattan School of Music.
Huang later co-founded Peking House with her late husband, helping establish it as one of the area’s first upscale Chinese restaurants and introducing a refined approach to Chinese cuisine. Following her husband’s tragic passing in 1998, she became a single mother to two children and assumed leadership of Pearl East Restaurant. Under her direction, Pearl East has grown into a community favorite, welcoming guests including Sarah Silverman, Alan King, Steve Israel, Johan Santana, Perry Williams, and Howie Rose.
Her children have carried forward her enterprising spirit. Her daughter Roslyn, a Juilliard-trained violinist, owns and operates two music schools- Pluck’d Studio with locations in Manhasset and Syosset. Her son Eric, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, worked as a sous chef at Eleven Madison Park during the period when it was named the number one restaurant in the world, and now leads Pecking House, which received national attention during the pandemic for its viral fried chicken.
For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/pearleastmanhasset/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Cathy Huang
Cathy Huang is the owner of Pearl East Restaurant in Manhasset, a well-known Long Island landmark celebrated for its loyal patrons and notable celebrity guests.
Prior to entering the restaurant business, Huang worked as a high school teacher in Taiwan. She immigrated to the United States in 1973 and went on to study piano performance at the Manhattan School of Music.
Huang later co-founded Peking House with her late husband, helping establish it as one of the area’s first upscale Chinese restaurants and introducing a refined approach to Chinese cuisine. Following her husband’s tragic passing in 1998, she became a single mother to two children and assumed leadership of Pearl East Restaurant. Under her direction, Pearl East has grown into a community favorite, welcoming guests including Sarah Silverman, Alan King, Steve Israel, Johan Santana, Perry Williams, and Howie Rose.
Her children have carried forward her enterprising spirit. Her daughter Roslyn, a Juilliard-trained violinist, owns and operates two music schools- Pluck’d Studio with locations in Manhasset and Syosset. Her son Eric, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, worked as a sous chef at Eleven Madison Park during the period when it was named the number one restaurant in the world, and now leads Pecking House, which received national attention during the pandemic for its viral fried chicken.
For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/pearleastmanhasset/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories