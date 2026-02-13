Leading Stablecoin Media Publication Stablecoin Insider Shares 2026 Data Proving The Stablecoin Era Has Arrived

Stablecoin Insider reports: stablecoins processed $33 trillion in 2025, grew 49% to $306B in market cap, and earned their first federal regulatory framework via the GENIUS Act. In early 2026, capital is rotating toward regulated instruments as banking giants and fintechs race to issue compliant stablecoins.