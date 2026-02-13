Leading Stablecoin Media Publication Stablecoin Insider Shares 2026 Data Proving The Stablecoin Era Has Arrived
Stablecoin Insider reports: stablecoins processed $33 trillion in 2025, grew 49% to $306B in market cap, and earned their first federal regulatory framework via the GENIUS Act. In early 2026, capital is rotating toward regulated instruments as banking giants and fintechs race to issue compliant stablecoins.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stablecoin Insider, the leading media and intelligence platform covering the stablecoin ecosystem, today released key findings from its ongoing analysis of the stablecoin market as it enters 2026.
The data paints a clear picture: stablecoins have decisively graduated from a crypto-native trading tool into a foundational layer of global financial infrastructure.
2025 in Review: The Numbers That Define the Year
The stablecoin market closed 2025 with extraordinary momentum. According to data from DeFi Llama, Artemis Analytics, and a16z Crypto’s State of Crypto 2025 report:
Total Market Cap (End of 2025): $306B — up 49% from $205B in January 2025
Annual Transaction Volume: $33 trillion — up 72% year-over-year (Artemis Analytics)
Adjusted Organic Payments: $9 trillion — up 87% year-over-year (a16z)
USDT Market Cap: ~$187B with 60% market dominance
USDC Transaction Volume: $18.3 trillion — led all stablecoins by flow
USDC Market Cap Growth: $53B → $75B — 78% year-over-year circulation growth
Stablecoin Reserves in U.S. Treasuries: $150B+ — 17th largest holder globally
Q4 2025 Transaction Volume: $11 trillion — up from $8.8T in Q3
“Stablecoins have matured from crypto-native settlement tools into systemic liquidity infrastructure, while tokenized deposits are drawing regulated balance sheets on-chain.
As institutional adoption accelerates, we’re witnessing the convergence of traditional finance and blockchain into a unified, programmable monetary layer built for scale.” - Chiara Munaretto, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Stablecoin Insider
The GENIUS Act: A Turning Point for Regulation
Signed into law in July 2025, the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act created the first comprehensive federal regulatory framework for payment stablecoins. The legislation requires 1:1 reserve backing with high-quality liquid assets, monthly public attestations, annual independent audits, and full compliance with Bank Secrecy Act and AML requirements.
Federal regulators are now in implementation mode. The FDIC approved its first proposed rulemaking in December 2025, and the OCC conditionally approved five new national trust bank charters for digital asset firms in the same month.
The full regulatory framework must be finalized by July 18, 2026. Meanwhile, Circle completed its IPO, PayPal expanded PYUSD across new networks, and Stripe unveiled stablecoin payment rails in 100+ countries.
What Stablecoin Insider is Seeing in Early 2026
As of February 2026, the stablecoin market has pushed past $307 billion in total market capitalization, setting a new all-time high. Stablecoin Insider is tracking several defining trends:
Capital rotation is underway. Flows are shifting from unregulated offshore stablecoins toward compliant, institutionally-backed instruments. Tokenized real-world assets backed by stablecoins reached $12.7 billion in 2025 and are accelerating into 2026. JPM Coin and tokenized Treasury products are pulling institutional liquidity into regulated channels.
Visa’s stablecoin settlement volumes hit a $4.5 billion annualized run rate as of January 2026, with crypto-backed card spending exceeding $18 billion annualized. Stablecoin-based B2B payments, including payroll, grew to over $300 million monthly by early 2025, with 226 new businesses integrating stablecoins for payroll and operations.
The banking sector is leaning in. The OCC received 14 de novo charter applications for limited purpose national trust banks in 2025, nearly matching the prior four years combined, many from fintech and digital asset firms seeking to bring stablecoin issuance inside a regulated banking perimeter. Standard Chartered and Amazon are among those exploring launching their own stablecoins.
Stablecoin remittances are scaling. P2P stablecoin payments hit a $19 billion annualized run rate by August 2025, with average transfer sizes of just $47 on platforms like Sling, compared to $250 for traditional remittances. In Latin America, 71% of stablecoin activity is tied to cross-border payments.
2026 Outlook
Bloomberg Intelligence projects stablecoin payment flows could reach $56 trillion by 2030. Stablecoin supply is projected to exceed $1 trillion by late 2026, driven by institutional adoption and regulatory clarity. Stablecoin reserves now collectively hold over $150 billion in U.S. Treasuries, making issuers the 17th largest holder, ahead of many sovereign nations.
“We’re watching the financial system get rebuilt in real time,” Stablecoin Insider noted. “The convergence of regulation, institutional adoption, and genuine payment utility means 2026 will be the year stablecoins stop being ‘crypto’ and start being ‘finance’.”
About Stablecoin Insider
Stablecoin Insider (stablecoininsider.org) is the leading stablecoin media publication providing data-driven analysis, statistics, and market insights on the global stablecoin ecosystem. Their coverage spans market trends, regulation, institutional adoption, and emerging use cases across stablecoins and digital dollar infrastructure.
Media Contact
Chiara Munaretto
partnerships@stablecoininsider.com
stablecoininsider.org
