Supernova: A Rock-Myth Fever Dream Lands at Bowery Palace for One Night Only
Distortion. Memory. Myth. SUPERNOVA detonates at Bowery Palace on May 11 for a one-night-only collision of rock concert and psychological theater. Written by and starring Alex Montaldo and directed by Graydon Gund, the play drops audiences inside the fractured mind of a reclusive ’90s frontman unraveling under the weight of fame, trauma, and self-made legend—part performance, part hallucination, all raw nerve.
New York, NY, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This spring, downtown New York gets hit by a blast of distortion, memory, and myth with SUPERNOVA, a new one-act play written by and starring New York–based actor and musician Alex Montaldo and directed by Graydon Gund. Presented for a special one-night performance on May 11 at 7:30 PM at Bowery Palace, the piece blurs the line between concert, confession, and theatrical fever dream. Set in 1994 and unfolding like a hallucination inside a crumbling rock mythology, SUPERNOVA follows a reclusive frontman known only as Lynx as he navigates the psychic aftershocks of fame, identity, and performance. Built from live music, stark theatrical imagery, and a stripped-down cinematic staging, the play explores the cost of myth-making and the fragile boundary between public persona and private self. Part rock show, part psychological chamber piece, SUPERNOVA draws from the sonic and visual language of ’90s alternative and glam-punk culture while embracing a raw, minimal theatrical aesthetic. The one-night presentation serves as an early stage iteration of a larger project currently being developed for both stage and screen. Montaldo describes SUPERNOVA as “as autobiographical as dreams and nightmares,” born from a personal reckoning with fame, media, trauma, and myth, and shaped by the lingering “what ifs” that come with embracing one’s own sense of otherness and the complexities of living with mental illness. Montaldo is a New York–based film, television, and theater actor and the front-person of the experimental rock band LYNX. His work often explores the intersection of performance, music, and identity, with SUPERNOVA marking his most direct fusion of those worlds to date. SUPERNOVA will be staged with minimal set design and an emphasis on live performance, sound, and presence—transforming Bowery Palace into an intimate collision of theater and rock ritual for one night only.
Contact
Alex MontaldoContact
917 832 4985
www.alexmontaldo.com
