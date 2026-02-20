Supernova: A Rock-Myth Fever Dream Lands at Bowery Palace for One Night Only

Distortion. Memory. Myth. SUPERNOVA detonates at Bowery Palace on May 11 for a one-night-only collision of rock concert and psychological theater. Written by and starring Alex Montaldo and directed by Graydon Gund, the play drops audiences inside the fractured mind of a reclusive ’90s frontman unraveling under the weight of fame, trauma, and self-made legend—part performance, part hallucination, all raw nerve.