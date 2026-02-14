CollabGPS Launches Next-Generation Collaboration App for Content Creators on Apple and Google Play Stores
Denver, CO, February 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CollabGPS, the new collaboration platform designed specifically for content creators around the world, today announced the official launch of its mobile app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, as well as the web platform for large screen users. Built to help creators find, connect, plan, and execute collaborative projects with ease, CollabGPS is now available globally, ushering in a new era of streamlined creative partnerships.
“After months of anticipation from creators who are tired of fragmented workflows, endless DMs, and missed opportunities, we’re thrilled to put the power of CollabGPS in the palm of every creator’s hand,” said Ted Buras, Founder of CollabGPS. “This isn’t just another social app — it’s a dedicated space where creators can truly build, plan, and collaborate without the usual noise. The excitement we’ve seen across the creative community has been remarkable, and we’re just getting started.”
CollabGPS enables users to discover potential collaborators nearby or around the globe, coordinate schedules, securely share media, and manage project planning — all in one place. By simplifying communication and organization, the platform removes the friction that often slows down creative partnerships, allowing creators to focus on what matters most: producing great content.
More than just a matchmaking tool, CollabGPS provides integrated scheduling features and secure chat functionality that keep collaboration conversations professional and organized — eliminating the need to juggle multiple apps or platforms. Its intuitive interface and creator-first philosophy make it a go-to hub for aspiring and established content creators alike.
Key Features of CollabGPS:
Search and connect with creators based on interests, style, and location
Built-in scheduling and planning tools for trips, shoots, and creative sessions
Secure, dedicated chat space for collaboration communication
Media sharing and workflow tools designed for the unique needs of content creators
The CollabGPS app is available for download starting today on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Creators and partners are encouraged to explore the app, create profiles, and begin building meaningful collaborations immediately.
About CollabGPS
CollabGPS is a collaboration platform built exclusively for content creators. Designed to solve the problems of scattered communication and missed opportunities, CollabGPS makes it easier for creators to find the right collaborators, plan projects, and execute seamless creative work. With a focus on simplicity, safety, and professionalism, CollabGPS empowers creators to turn ideas into action.
Contact
Ted Buras
720-969-9613
https://collabgps.com/
