LoLo Lemonade Launches Non-Alcoholic Hemp-Derived THC Lemonade in 5mg and 10mg Options
Wilson, NC, February 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Top Brands, LLC today announced the launch of LoLo Lemonade, a hemp-derived THC-infused lemonade crafted for adult consumers seeking a refreshing, non-alcoholic way to enjoy hemp-derived THC. Offered in 5mg and 10mg THC options, LoLo Lemonade delivers a consistent, approachable cannabis beverage experience with bright, fruit-forward flavor.
LoLo Lemonade enters the growing cannabis beverage category, offering a non-alcoholic, hemp-derived THC drink in a familiar lemonade format designed for modern adult consumers.
LoLo Lemonade is now available for purchase in select U.S. states at www.lololemonade.com.
Formulated with federally compliant, hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, LoLo Lemonade combines classic lemonade flavors with modern beverage formulation and follows third-party laboratory testing standards to verify quality and compliance. Each product is non-alcoholic, gluten-free, and designed to deliver a smooth, reliable experience for adult consumers.
The initial launch includes two lemonade flavors:
Original Lemonade
Original Lemonade delivers a crisp, balanced citrus profile made with real lemon flavor and pure cane sugar. Bright and refreshing, this classic lemonade offers a clean blend of tartness and subtle sweetness with a smooth, well-rounded finish.
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade blends ripe strawberry flavor with bright lemon citrus for a fruit-forward twist on a classic lemonade. Slightly sweet and well-balanced, this variety combines juicy berry notes with a refreshing citrus finish.
LoLo Lemonade is available in two THC strengths, allowing consumers to choose their preferred experience:
5mg THC — A lighter option designed for casual enjoyment or consumers seeking an approachable hemp-derived THC beverage.
10mg THC — A higher-strength option intended for consumers seeking a more pronounced effect while maintaining flavor consistency.
“LoLo Lemonade was created to offer adults a familiar, refreshing beverage with a modern hemp-derived THC format,” said a LoLo Lemonade spokesperson. “Our goal was to deliver consistent flavor, clearly labeled THC strengths, and a product that fits naturally into today’s beverage landscape.”
LoLo Lemonade is produced in accordance with applicable federal guidelines and is intended exclusively for adult consumers. Due to state regulations, shipping availability is limited.
LoLo Lemonade is available now online at www.lololemonade.com, with plans for future retail expansion.
About LoLo Lemonade
LoLo Lemonade is a beverage brand focused on crafting hemp-derived THC-infused lemonades for modern adult consumers. By combining bold flavors, clearly labeled THC strengths, and quality ingredients, the brand aims to expand the cannabis beverage category with approachable, non-alcoholic options.
Website: www.lololemonade.com
Media Contact: info@lololemonade.com
Contact
Top Brands, LLC
Nick Kenny
252-991-7421
www.lololemonade.com
Nick Kenny
252-991-7421
www.lololemonade.com
