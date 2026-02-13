Johanna Sparrow Announces Pre-Order for Fearful Meets Dismissive — a Powerful Exploration of Attachment, Intensity, and Emotional Survival Patterns
Johanna Sparrow announces the pre-order launch of Fearful Meets Dismissive: When Insecurity Faces Independence, a layered exploration of attachment patterns, emotional intensity, and survival responses in modern relationships. Releasing March 17, 2026 in audiobook, eBook, and paperback formats worldwide.
San Antonio, TX, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Author and publisher Johanna Sparrow announces that her upcoming novel, Fearful Meets Dismissive: When Insecurity Faces Independence™, is now available for pre-order ahead of its official March 17, 2026 release.
Blending emotional storytelling with therapeutic insight, Fearful Meets Dismissive explores the complex push-and-pull dynamic between fearful-avoidant and dismissive-avoidant attachment styles. Through layered characters and psychologically grounded narrative, Sparrow examines how survival patterns shape connection, conflict, longing, and emotional independence.
The novel is the flagship title in the Attachment Drama Healing Series™, a collection of stories and companion works designed to illuminate relational patterns while encouraging emotional growth.
“A fearful-avoidant heart longs for closeness but fears the intimacy it craves. A dismissive spirit guards independence at all costs. When these patterns collide, connection becomes both magnetic and destabilizing,” says Sparrow. “This story invites readers to recognize themselves without shame — and to understand that awareness can transform everything.”
Fearful Meets Dismissive will be available March 17, 2026 in:
Audiobook
eBook
Paperback
The audiobook edition is narrated by Johanna Sparrow and produced to professional ACX standards, offering listeners an immersive and emotionally grounded experience.
Pre-orders are currently available through Amazon and other major online retailers worldwide.
About Johanna Sparrow
Johanna Sparrow is the founder of Blue Shoes Publishing and creator of the Attachment Drama Healing Series™. Her work bridges emotionally intelligent storytelling with therapeutic reflection, offering readers narratives that explore attachment, resilience, identity, and relational growth.
Through fiction and nonfiction, Sparrow’s mission is to reduce emotional harm, increase relational awareness, and provide language for patterns that often go unnamed.
Johanna Sparrow
210-937-2832
https://johannasparrow.com
