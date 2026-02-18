Local Business Owner Joins a Community of Bold Leaders Dedicated to Ending Breast Cancer
As a Susan G. Komen® VIPink Ambassador, Jason Landtroop is Raising Vital Funds to Support Research, Advocacy, Patient Care, and Education in the Fight Against Breast Cancer
San Antonio, TX, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This year, Jason Landtroop has partnered with the Susan G. Komen® VIPink Fundraising Program, pledging to raise $2000 in the fight to end breast cancer—a cause that holds a deeply personal meaning for him.
“I’ve had many friends and family members that have fought this disease,” Landtroop said. “Too many. This cause is very near and dear to me and my family; we do everything we can to raise awareness, raise funds, and support this cause.”
Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and eradicating breast cancer. Through VIPink, leaders from both professional and community spheres unite to raise essential funds for research, advocacy, patient support and education— working together to create a future without breast cancer.
Since its founding in 1982, Susan G. Komen has invested more than $1 billion in research, contributing to a 44% reduction in breast cancer mortality rates. Despite these advancements, the fight is far from over. Every two minutes, a woman in the U.S. is diagnosed with breast cancer. One in eight women in the U.S. will face a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime. However, experts also believe that one-third of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented with universal access to timely treatments.
“Please help out my team and donate generously today. Cancer affects all of us, so help us to beat this terrible disease.”
Donate: www.info-komen.org/goto/landtroop
To learn more about the VIPink program and to nominate a leader in your community—or even yourself—please visit komen.org/VIPink.
For additional information on Komen, visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN.
Contact
Jason Landtroop
210-672-1777
landtroop.agency
landtroop.agency
