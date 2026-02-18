Janet DeMaria Selected as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Placerville, CA, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Janet DeMaria of Placerville, California, has been recognized as an Honored Member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. This honor celebrates her outstanding achievements and pioneering work in the apparel and fashion industry.
About Janet DeMaria
Janet DeMaria, an interior designer turned entrepreneur and inventor, is the force behind the award-winning Skadoosie - a modern reinvention of the classic baby onesie. DeMaria’s innovative design was born from her direct experience as a parent and later as a babysitter, when she discovered that infant bodysuits had barely evolved in over two decades.
After her husband Ron’s passing from Mesothelioma at age 58, DeMaria raised her son Dylan on her own. As Dylan grew more independent, DeMaria took a babysitting job and encountered the same frustrations she remembered from her early days as a mother. The struggle of dressing fragile newborns and navigating outdated onesie designs led her to create a product that prioritizes both ease and comfort. The Skadoosie, named after a babysitting moment when her young charge “skedaddled” off in a prototype, is made in the USA from 100% natural organic cotton, giving parents peace of mind about quality and safety. Its design features two standout elements: baby-soft, adjustable Velcro for easy dressing and a unique diaper slot in the back, letting parents check or change diapers without fully undressing their child.
“Babies do not like having a onesie put over their heads and it’s a struggle to get their arms in the proper slots in the old style. Their arms are fragile, and parents are afraid at times they will get hurt. The Skadoosie really minimizes that worry. It goes on them like a blouse,” DeMaria explains.
Building on the success of the Skadoosie, DeMaria introduced the Preemie line, designed specifically for premature infants. This version is smaller and allows lead line access, enabling preemies to wear them comfortably while receiving care in the Nursery Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Always moving forward, DeMaria’s latest pursuit - advocating for patent rights - has taken her to Washington, D.C., where she’s met with Senate and Congressional judicial staffers to defend inventors’ rights to exclusivity.
Since its inception, the Skadoosie has had quite an impact, receiving the Parent’s Magazine Editors Pick for 2018, the Lifetime Award for National Parenting Seal of Approval, and the Mom’s Choice Award Gold. DeMaria, herself, has received numerous awards - in 2023, she was named a Top 100 Inventor by the United Inventors Association and as a valued member of P.O.W.E.R., DeMaria has been honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2022 and VIP in the Fall 2023 and Winter 2026 issues.
Skadoosie products are available at skadoosie.com, Etsy, Pinterest, Instagram, and now Walmart online. In honor of Ron’s memory, a portion of every Skadoosie sale is donated to the Mesothelioma Research Foundation to support the search for a cure for Asbestos Cancer.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.—Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized—is a community and organization dedicated to celebrating and connecting professional women. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, both digital and in exclusive print, shines a light on celebrities and everyday women who are making a difference in their professions. The mission is simple: to foster a network where women can mentor, inspire, and empower each other to reach their full potential. Through collaboration and shared stories, members gain the recognition they deserve, learn from each other, and support one another’s successes.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
