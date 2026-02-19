BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets

BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations.