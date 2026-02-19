BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations.
Cupertino, CA, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Timed Online Auction Series Begins March 11, 2026; Major Processing Assets Available for Immediate Sale
BIC Auctions, in conjunction with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage a structured asset disposition program following the permanent closure of the Heidelberg Materials cement mill facility in Cupertino, California.
The disposition will consist of a series of timed online auctions beginning March 11, 2026, as well as immediate negotiated sale, outside of the auction process, of a select group of large-scale industrial processing and power-generation assets.
This dual-channel approach is designed to provide buyers with flexible acquisition pathways for both plant support equipment and high-value, redeployable mill and processing infrastructure.
Immediate Sale: Major Processing & Power Assets
In addition to the auction inventory, several significant mill components and industrial systems are available for direct negotiated sale, including:
(2) Metso Ball Mills – 16 ft. diameter x 120 ft. length
Raymond Bowl Coal Mills
Metso Symons 5.5’ Tertiary Cone Crusher
2012 Metso C160 Jaw Crusher
(2) Caterpillar D349 Engines
Large industrial blowers and rotary positive displacement units
High-capacity motors and gear drives
Bulk material handling systems and supporting infrastructure
These immediate-sale assets represent core processing and power-generation infrastructure suitable for direct integration into active cement, mining, aggregate, or mineral processing operations.
Qualified buyers are encouraged to contact BIC Auctions directly regarding pricing, inspection scheduling, and transaction structure for immediate-sale assets.
Timed Online Auction Series
The auction series will include a broad inventory of plant equipment, electrical components, maintenance inventory, and operational support systems, including:
Industrial motors and gear reducers
Medium-voltage electrical equipment
Conveyors and bulk material handling components
Pumps, blowers, and auxiliary systems
Plant maintenance and spare parts inventory
Auction Details:
Event: Heidelberg Materials – Cupertino Cement Mill Closure Auction Series
Auction Type: Timed Online Only
Location: Cupertino, California
Lot Closing Begins: March 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM PT
Inspection: March 9 & 10, 2026 7 AM to 3 PM PT
Full catalog, asset specifications, and bidder registration are available online at:
https://bicauctions.com/products/heidelberg-materials-cupertino-cement-mill-closure-auction-series
Strategic Market Opportunity
The closure of the Cupertino cement mill has resulted in the orderly disposition of a broad range of processing infrastructure, plant equipment, and supporting assets. The multi-channel program combines negotiated sales of major systems with a series of timed online auctions for plant support equipment and inventory, creating a structured platform that accommodates a wide range of acquisition strategies.
The offering enables operators to expand capacity, modernize existing operations, secure critical spare capability, or redeploy production infrastructure at a meaningful discount to replacement cost, while also providing access to maintenance inventory, electrical systems, and auxiliary equipment suitable for ongoing operations.
Assets include mill processing equipment, crushing and material reduction systems, bulk material handling infrastructure, heavy industrial power components, and a comprehensive range of plant equipment and spare parts suitable for integration into active cement, mining, aggregates, and mineral processing operations worldwide.
About BIC Auctions
BIC Auctions is an asset advisory firm dedicated exclusively to the concrete and cement industries. The firm oversees the structured disposition of concrete production, placement, forming, finishing, and cement processing assets throughout North America.
Serving concrete contractors, ready-mix producers, cement manufacturers, aggregate operators, and bulk material handling facilities, BIC conducts industry-specific outreach, marketing, and transaction execution tailored to concrete and cement production assets.
Services include online auctions, negotiated sales, private-treaty transactions, and comprehensive plant closure programs. BIC emphasizes transparency and market-driven outcomes in the disposition of complex concrete and cement assets.
Contact Information
For auction registration or immediate sale inquiries:
Austin Lamm
Managing Partner
BIC Auctions, Inc.
Email: austin@bicauctions.com
Phone: 319-385-3399
