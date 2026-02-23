Idaho Falls Symphony Announces 2026 Gala “An Evening of Wonder” Presented by Crystal Builders
The Idaho Falls Symphony and Crystal Builders invites the community to its premier fundraising event of the season, An Evening of Wonder, taking place May 1, 2026, at the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center at the Mountain America Center.
Idaho Falls, ID, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Idaho Falls Symphony invites the community to its premier fundraising event of the season, An Evening of Wonder, taking place May 1, 2026, at the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center at the Mountain America Center.
Presented by Crystal Builders, this elegant evening will feature live music, dinner, dancing, and exciting auction experiences—all in support of the Symphony’s artistic excellence and transformative education programs across eastern Idaho.
More than a celebration of music, the gala serves as a vital fundraiser that sustains the Symphony’s concert season, Youth Orchestra programs, school Ambassador initiatives, and its partnership with Carnegie Hall to bring the Link Up program to 4th graders throughout the region.
“This event raises critical funds for the Idaho Falls Symphony, supporting community outreach like the Youth Symphony Orchestra, school ambassador programs, and the Carnegie Hall Link Up program,” said Carrie Athay, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Symphony. “Austin Crystal and Crystal Builders reflect the heart of our community, and the homes he builds reflect the elegance of Eastern Idaho. We are thrilled to collaborate with them as our presenting sponsor.”
Crystal Builders, founded in 2006 by Austin Crystal, is a premier custom home and commercial construction company serving Eastern Idaho and Jackson, Wyoming. With more than 250 luxury projects completed, the company is known for craftsmanship, innovation, and enduring quality.
“I am extremely honored to be a part of the Idaho Falls Symphony,” said Austin Crystal. “Custom home building and music share many parallels. Both require years of practice and acquired talent, and the results are breathtaking.”
The Idaho Falls Symphony serves as a cultural cornerstone in the region—bringing world-class performances to local stages while nurturing the next generation of musicians and music lovers. Proceeds from the gala ensure that thousands of students, families, and concertgoers continue to experience the transformative power of live symphonic music.
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for An Evening of Wonder are available now at ifsymphony.org.
About Crystal Builders
Crystal Builders, located at 1345 Enterprise Street in Idaho Falls, is a leading custom home and commercial construction company serving Eastern Idaho and Jackson, WY. For more information, call 208-227-4477 or visit www.crystalbuildersidaho.com.
About the Idaho Falls Symphony
Founded in 1949, the Idaho Falls Symphony is a cornerstone of cultural life in southeastern Idaho, offering world-class performances and educational outreach. For 75 years, the Symphony has brought inspiring music to the community, celebrating both classical masterpieces and contemporary works. With a commitment to enriching the lives of residents and visitors alike, the Symphony continues to be a leader in the arts in the region.
Press Inquiries:
For interviews or more information, please contact the Idaho Falls Symphony’s office at (208) 520-1080 or director@ifsymphony.org.
Follow Us:
