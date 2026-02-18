Business Architecture Associates to Deliver Business Architecture Primer, Raffle Off Books from Leading Experts

Business Architecture Associates (BAA) is pleased to announce that business architecture experts, Whynde Kuehn and William Ulrich, will deliver their popular Business Architecture Primer the afternoon of March 23, 2026 as lead-in to the Business Architecture Innovation Summit. The Summit will be held in Reston, VA, USA on March 24-26, 2026 at the Reston Hyatt. Ms. Kuehn and Mr. Ulrich will be raffling off copies of their recent books.