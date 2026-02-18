Business Architecture Associates to Deliver Business Architecture Primer, Raffle Off Books from Leading Experts
San Francisco, CA, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Business Architecture Associates (BAA) is pleased to announce that business architecture experts, Whynde Kuehn and William Ulrich, will deliver their popular Business Architecture Primer the afternoon of March 23, 2026 as lead-in to the Business Architecture Innovation Summit. The Summit will be held in Reston, VA, USA on March 24-26, 2026 at the Reston Hyatt and be accessible virtually to those who cannot attend in person.
Ms. Kuehn and Mr. Ulrich, who will also serve as Summit co-chairs, will deliver the Primer free of charge to registered Summit attendees. The Primer is geared at helping Summit attendees new to the discipline begin their Summit journey with a strong foundation. The Primer, like the Summit, will be delivered in person and virtually for attendees who cannot get to Reston.
For those joining the Primer onsite, Ms. Kuehn and Mr. Ulrich will be raffling off copies of their recent books; Strategy to Reality: Making the Impossible Possible and The Execution Challenge: Delivering Great Strategy at Scale, by Ms. Kuehn, and End-to-End Strategy Execution: From Inception through Solution Deployment, by Mr. Ulrich. Raffle participants must attend the Primer in person and be present to win.
According to Whynde Kuehn, BAA cofounder, “BAA is dedicated to training individuals across the business and IT spectrum on how to practice business architecture and leverage the discipline across the strategy execution spectrum”. William Ulrich, BAA cofounder, added that “BAA is more than a training company, dedicated to helping organizations mature their overall practice. We want to ensure that organizations can move beyond the startup phase to gain benefits as early in the cycle as possible.”
As industry practitioners and Business Architecture Guild® cofounders, Ms. Kuehn and Mr. Ulrich have played key roles in evolving the business architecture discipline to where it is today. As such, they are uniquely positioned to help organizations launch and mature their business architecture practice.
Business Architecture Associates is a leader in the field of business architecture training and a Guild Accredited Training Partner® (GATP®). BAA offers in-house and virtual training for teams and individuals. Individuals and teams may register for its popular Business Architecture Bootcamp™, which will be delivered virtually May 18-22, 2026. Contact BAA at: www.businessarchitectureassociates.com or at info@businessarchitectureassociates.com.
William Ulrich
831-464-5344
businessarchitectureassociates.com
