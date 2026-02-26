The Kiss, Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Bille August’s Romantic Drama, Begins Streaming/VOD Premiere Run
Los Angeles, CA, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Following its successful nationwide theatrical release, The Kiss, the acclaimed Danish feature film directed by Academy Award winner Bille August, has begun its streaming/VOD premiere on a variety of platforms including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Roku, Fandango Now, Comcast, and the Kino Lorber Collection.
“We’re delighted to bring The Kiss to new audiences, especially in light of the enthusiastic reception the film received from audiences and critics during its theatrical run,” stated Paul D. Hancock, president of World Wide Motion Picture Corporation. Additional presentation streaming services will follow throughout the year. The film is also available in other non-theatrical markets including CSTV for universities/colleges, library systems, cruise lines and rail.
A poignant, intense romantic drama, The Kiss is the latest work by August, the acclaimed filmmaker whose Pelle the Conqueror (1987) starring Max Von Sydow, won the Academy Award, Palme d’Or and Golden Globe, and whose international successes also include The House of the Spirits starring Jeremy Irons, Meryl Streep and Glenn Close (1993) and Les Miserables starring Liam Neeson and Uma Thurman (1998).
Based on the classic German novel Beware of Pity by Stefan Zwieg, who also inspired The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Kiss stars an award-winning international cast including Danish actors Clara Rosager, Esben Smed, and Lars Mikkelsen who recently starred in the Netflix production of Frankenstein and previously starred in the most recent Star Wars installment Ahsoka.
The Kiss has garnered awards and accolades from critics and festivals around the world, including the Audience Awards at The Roberts Awards in Denmark, Grand Prix at the Warsaw International Festival, Best Director at the Barcelona Film Festival, and Official Selection at the Goteborg Film Festival in Sweden, European Film Festival in Lebanon, Film by the Sea International Film Festival, and Bari International Film Festival in Italy. Audiences enthusiastically applauded the film at U.S. festivals including Sun and Stars International Film Festival (Palm Beach, FL), Sedona International Film Festival (Sedona, AZ) and Cinema World Fest (Los Angeles, CA).
Set against the backdrop of 1913 Denmark at the start of World War I, The Kiss follows the journey of a noble cavalry officer, hoping to complete his military training with distinction. After helping the local baron out of a tough situation one day with his automobile, he is invited to join him and his family for dinner at their castle, where he meets the Baron’s beautiful wheelchair bound daughter. The two begin spending more and more time together as she slowly falls in love and he struggles with being able to discern if his feelings for her are genuine or merely out of pity, all while the ominous threat of the first World War looms over them.
Founded in 1977, Worldwide Motion Pictures Corporation (www.wwmpc.com) is a diversified company with shareholders throughout the world, primarily involved in the development, financing, production and distribution of feature films, documentaries, short subjects, industrials and television productions. World Wide’s industry executives and board members have produced, distributed and consulted on a wide variety of film and television projects, earning Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and prizes from international film festivals.
