MCS Austin Expands Outdoor Comfort and Insect Control Solutions for Restaurants and Hospitality Venues Across Austin and Central Texas
Austin, TX, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As restaurants and hospitality venues across Austin, the Hill Country, and Central Texas continue to invest in outdoor dining and guest experiences, MCS Austin announced an expansion of its outdoor comfort and patio solutions to meet growing demand for heat relief, fly control, and comprehensive outdoor insect management.
With rising temperatures and year-round outdoor dining now a core part of the Texas hospitality experience, restaurants, breweries, hotels, and event venues are seeking reliable solutions that allow patios to remain open, comfortable, and sanitary throughout peak heat and insect seasons. Nothing ruins a great meal—or creates an unsanitary impression—like flies, and operators are increasingly prioritizing proactive insect control as part of the guest experience.
MCS Austin provides professionally installed outdoor insect misting systems designed to significantly reduce flies, mosquitoes, and other nuisance insects by up to 80–90%, along with high-pressure mist cooling systems that can lower ambient outdoor temperatures by 20–30 degrees. These integrated systems are widely used by restaurants and hospitality venues to improve guest comfort, maintain clean dining environments, protect staff, and maximize outdoor seating capacity during the hottest months of the year.
In response to industry demand, MCS Austin has expanded its services to include complete outdoor patio and dining enhancements, including louvered cabanas, cantilevered cabanas, artificial turf installations, stone patios, and custom wood decks. These additions allow hospitality operators to work with a single provider for shade, cooling, insect control, and durable outdoor surfaces designed for high-traffic commercial environments.
“Outdoor dining is no longer seasonal in Central Texas—it’s a year-round revenue driver,” said MCS President, Thomas Best. “Restaurants need solutions that reduce heat, control flies and other insects, and create clean, inviting outdoor environments that keep guests comfortable and coming back.”
Hospitality clients across Austin and the Hill Country are increasingly combining insect misting systems with mist cooling, shade structures, and upgraded patio surfaces to extend patio service hours, improve guest dwell time, and enhance overall seating efficiency. These integrated outdoor solutions are especially valuable for restaurants, breweries, wineries, hotels, and entertainment venues operating in high-heat, high-traffic conditions.
With more than 20 years of experience serving Central Texas, MCS Austin supports hospitality operators with custom system design, professional installation, and ongoing service and maintenance—helping venues protect their outdoor investment while delivering consistent guest comfort and cleanliness.
MCS Austin serves restaurants and hospitality venues throughout Austin, the Texas Hill Country, and surrounding Central Texas markets with turnkey outdoor comfort and insect control solutions designed specifically for commercial performance.
Learn more here: https://bit.ly/MCSAUSTIN
Contact
MCS Mosquito Control SystemsContact
Thomas Best
512-844-8498
www.mcsaustin.com/
