Dr. Maria Hernandez-Lopez Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
South Pasadena, CA, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Maria Hernandez-Lopez of South Pasadena, California, has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of psychiatry. She will be featured in a full-page article in the upcoming spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
About Dr. Maria Hernandez-Lopez
Dr. Maria Hernandez-Lopez is a psychiatrist and neurology specialist. For over five decades she has diagnosed and treating mental illness, psychotic disorders, depression, and anxiety. She is known for her exceptional medical expertise and compassionate patient care, which has earned her a well-deserved reputation as a highly skilled and respected psychiatrist.
As a valued member of P.O.W.E.R., Dr. Hernandez-Lopez was named as a Woman of the Month for June and November 2023, in addition to this most recent accolade.
Dr. Hernandez-Lopez earned an M.D. from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico in 1975. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, gardening, and upholstering furniture.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R.is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women from various walks of life and career stages. For over a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases members’ achievements and offers opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access the nomination form for consideration. For further information visit www.powerwoe.com.
