Tamakio M. Patterson Named a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Stockbridge, GA, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tamakio M. Patterson of Stockbridge, Georgia, has been named a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in healthcare. Patterson will be featured on the P.O.W.E.R. website and in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Tamakio M. Patterson
Tamakio M. Patterson is founder and CEO of Jewel ABA Therapy. With more than 23 years of experience in healthcare and behavioral services, she has built her career on compassionate, individualized care and strong clinical standards.
Before establishing her own practice, Patterson worked in pain management, where she developed a foundation in patient care and clinical coordination. She later held leadership roles in program management and office administration within the HIV/AIDS sector, guiding teams and supporting community-based initiatives. These experiences shaped her approach to leadership and service.
Patterson oversees her practice, which provides ABA therapy services for autistic individuals ages 2–18. She prepares clients to live in normal settings by teaching behavioral, life, and social skills. The practice offers early intervention programs, school-age services, behavioral assessments, and parent and caregiver training. Patterson and her team work closely with families and collaborate with educators and other professionals to promote consistent progress across home, school, and community environments.
Named a Top 10 ABA Provider of 2025 by Global HealthCare Magazine, Patterson’s future goals include expanding her business, creating opportunities for others to operate their own facilities, and opening a school for children with special needs.
For more information visit Jewel ABA Therapy, LLC
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
