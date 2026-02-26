Author Judi Thomases's New Audiobook, "The Wisdom Keys: A Channelers Quest Reveals Four Steps to Your Highest Self," Explores the Pathway Towards Spiritual Enlightenment
Recent audiobook release “The Wisdom Keys: A Channelers Quest Reveals Four Steps to Your Highest Self” from Audiobook Network author Judi Thomases is a stimulating and engaging spiritual self-help guide that explores the four metaphysical stages of life, offering the tools and advice listeners need to achieve their highest state of being.
Magnolia, DE, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Judi Thomases, an astrologer, psychic, and channeler for over four decades, has completed her new audiobook, “The Wisdom Keys: A Channelers Quest Reveals Four Steps to Your Highest Self”: a spiritual self-help book designed to guide listeners towards reaching their greatest self.
Author Judi Thomases was a frequent contributor to Dell Horoscope magazine, the founder and host of Talk Radio show “New Perspectives” and Cable TV show “Meet the Healers,” and author of the award-winning book “Wisdom’s Game.” Judi, a Phi Beta Kappa, has been a board member of a holistic practitioners network, a businesswomen’s entrepreneurial network, and an astrological organization. In addition, the author has been a frequent guest on national media, has consulted on film and television projects, has an international roster of clients, and has taught, lectured and coached on metaphysical, astrological and spiritual subjects for decades.
“Life is a journey through four metaphysical stages, each with unique characteristics,” writes Thomases. “These stages are likened to different keys, gates, metals, appearances, and landscapes, each with special abilities and outcomes. As you progress, possibly over many lifetimes, you gain wisdom and compassion, leading to happier, more peaceful experiences. Ultimately, you realize that life is like a game with strategies and rules for success.
“Not everyone realizes they are playing the game. This non-fiction book serves as a tool or map to awaken the reader, and progress step by step through levels of mastery. The first level focuses on identifying and accepting one's karmic predicament, and understanding the way to instantly overcome negative thoughts, which leads to wisdom. The second teaches conscious co-creation, called The Art of Manifestation, which leads to empowerment and joy. The third explores paranormal possibilities, and the realization that you are not your body and cannot really die, which promotes illumination and world service. The fourth transcends ego identity, revealing higher truths and the importance of serving others as equivalent to giving love to yourself, which leads to bliss.
“Quotes from scientific, philosophical, and contemporary sources highlight each level's concepts. Some segments are autobiographical or poetical, but most are straightforward and practical, in simple language.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Judi Thomases’s new audiobook runs the gamut from quantum physics to Tarot, from astrology to ancient prophecy, and from meditation to fractals, drawing on the author’s decades-long career as a holistic practitioner and psychic to discuss multiple paths towards enlightenment.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Wisdom Keys: A Channelers Quest Reveals Four Steps to Your Highest Self” by Judi Thomases through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Author Judi Thomases was a frequent contributor to Dell Horoscope magazine, the founder and host of Talk Radio show “New Perspectives” and Cable TV show “Meet the Healers,” and author of the award-winning book “Wisdom’s Game.” Judi, a Phi Beta Kappa, has been a board member of a holistic practitioners network, a businesswomen’s entrepreneurial network, and an astrological organization. In addition, the author has been a frequent guest on national media, has consulted on film and television projects, has an international roster of clients, and has taught, lectured and coached on metaphysical, astrological and spiritual subjects for decades.
“Life is a journey through four metaphysical stages, each with unique characteristics,” writes Thomases. “These stages are likened to different keys, gates, metals, appearances, and landscapes, each with special abilities and outcomes. As you progress, possibly over many lifetimes, you gain wisdom and compassion, leading to happier, more peaceful experiences. Ultimately, you realize that life is like a game with strategies and rules for success.
“Not everyone realizes they are playing the game. This non-fiction book serves as a tool or map to awaken the reader, and progress step by step through levels of mastery. The first level focuses on identifying and accepting one's karmic predicament, and understanding the way to instantly overcome negative thoughts, which leads to wisdom. The second teaches conscious co-creation, called The Art of Manifestation, which leads to empowerment and joy. The third explores paranormal possibilities, and the realization that you are not your body and cannot really die, which promotes illumination and world service. The fourth transcends ego identity, revealing higher truths and the importance of serving others as equivalent to giving love to yourself, which leads to bliss.
“Quotes from scientific, philosophical, and contemporary sources highlight each level's concepts. Some segments are autobiographical or poetical, but most are straightforward and practical, in simple language.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Judi Thomases’s new audiobook runs the gamut from quantum physics to Tarot, from astrology to ancient prophecy, and from meditation to fractals, drawing on the author’s decades-long career as a holistic practitioner and psychic to discuss multiple paths towards enlightenment.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Wisdom Keys: A Channelers Quest Reveals Four Steps to Your Highest Self” by Judi Thomases through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories