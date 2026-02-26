Authors Joyce Marie Taylor and Mike Mullis's New Audiobook, "Dumala," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Save the World from a Catastrophic Event That Could End All Life
Recent audiobook release “Dumala” from Audiobook Network authors Joyce Marie Taylor and Mike Mullis is a gripping saga that centers around Becky, a young woman who discovers a catastrophic event will soon take place that would destroy life on Earth. With the help of a linguist and history professor, Becky must convince mankind to change their ways before it is too late.
Lake City, FL, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joyce Marie Taylor and Mike Mullis have completed their new audiobook, “Dumala”: a stunning tale that follows a young woman who must try to save mankind by convincing them to change their ways before the world is destroyed by a catastrophic event.
Roy "Mike" Mullis is originally from Gainesville Florida and is a first-time author, as well as a songwriter, drummer, vocalist and front personality for the fun musical group, "The WyLDe and WaAcCK Roy Mike Mullis Entertainment Project!" Mike has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry including: The Charlie Daniels Band, .38 Special, Montgomery-Gentry, Bo Diddley, Sawyer Brown, Diamond Rio and many more. Mike teamed up with freelance writer and novelist Joyce Marie Taylor, and between these two creative Floridians, "DUMALA" was born!
“Becky Rogers is a young woman with strong beliefs about how to make the world a better place to live,” writes the authors. “Many claim she uses scare tactics to raise awareness about environmental issues and they dismiss her as a troublemaker. When she discovers a catastrophic event about to happen, she finds herself in the middle of what could prove to be the end of life ‘as we know it’.
“Will linguist Mickey DeRosa and ancient history professor Doc Wiggins be able to help Becky convince the world to change their destructive ways? Can they stop a dangerous military leader from destroying the world? Can love bloom during these troubled times? Lastly, is Planet Earth beyond fixing? Some say yes, but others have hopes for a brighter future. Are these strange events science fiction or reality? You decide…”
Published by Audiobook Network, authors Joyce Marie Taylor and Mike Mullis’s new audiobook is a riveting and spellbinding journey that will captivate listeners from all walks of life as they follow along on Becky’s quest to save mankind and the Earth, if at all possible. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Dumala” is not only a gripping tale but also a warning of what could happen on Earth if measures are not taken to curb humanity’s destruction of the planet.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Dumala” by Joyce Marie Taylor and Mike Mullis through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
