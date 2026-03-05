Co-Founders of Canadian Federation For Citizenship Have Announced the Appointment of an Advisory Board Member
St. John's, Canada, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As we mark International Women's Day here in Canada and around the world, Canadian Federation For Citizenship has announced the appointment on its Advisory Board - The Honourable Judy M. Foote, the 14th Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador, who served from 2018 to 2023, and was the first ever woman to occupy this role.
Co-Founders Jenny Gulamani-Abdulla and Ghalib Abdulla created the Canadian Federation For Citizenship (CFC) during Canada's Sesquicentennial in 2017, to strengthen the merit of responsible citizenship in a pluralist nation where every Canadian could advance their homegrown leadership through active participation in their communities. "It is with this intention of developing a new generation of homegrown leaders, uniting all citizens and residents of Canada, that we established Canadian Federation For Citizenship," said Co-Founder Jenny Gulamani-Abdulla, former member of the International Bar Association, who practiced Immigration and Citizenship for over 30 years in Canada.
For almost a decade CFC has focused on inclusive citizenship policy frameworks to provide long term sustainable solutions through collaborative actions from various stakeholders including leaders from government, private sector, academia and civil society. From strengthening institutions and democratic participation to documenting barriers to inclusion and promoting meritocracy and pluralism, CFC has become a prominent voice on citizenship nationally and globally. At its inaugural homegrown leadership symposium held virtually during the global pandemic, Co-Founder Ghalib Abdulla reminded citizens that "a win-win attitude is based on the paradigm that the victory of one person is not attained at the expense or exclusion of others."
CFC's mission to promote citizenship is steered by the principles that citizenship is a notable relationship that binds all Canadians and that it requires one to be accountable for others. This International Women's Day in Canada, under the theme of "Give to Gain" let us work collaboratively and intentionally to mutually support one another and take meaningful steps to advance gender equality in Canada.
