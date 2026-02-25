Interpret Launches Good Entertainment Group Panel, Expanding Trusted Audience Access Into 5 New Verticals
New panel extends the community-driven foundation of Good Gamer Group to entertainment, leisure, and technology audiences worldwide.
Culver City, CA, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Interpret today announced the launch of Good Entertainment Group (GEG), a new audience panel that expands the proven foundation of its Good Gamer Group (GGG) into the broader entertainment landscape.
First introduced in 2019, GGG was created to address fundamental issues plaguing research panels: ensuring that participant voices were real, engaged, and knowledgeable. Rather than relying on open recruitment, Interpret built a proprietary community through direct vetting and partnerships, establishing a panel defined by three principles:
Verified: comprised of real participants who have been rigorously screened.
Authentic: individuals able to articulate informed, meaningful feedback as subject matter experts.
Representative: diverse voices spanning different behaviors, preferences, and levels of engagement.
With the launch of Good Entertainment Group, Interpret is applying this same panel philosophy to 5 new areas of play across:
Film (Good Movie Group)
Television (Good Television Group)
Sports (Good Gameday Group)
Toys (Good Toys Group)
Technology (Good Device Group)
“After over 25 years in primary research, finding truly authentic, verified audiences has only gotten harder with time and technology,” said Mark Orne, SVP of Entertainment at Interpret. “Interpret’s GEG panel changes that. I can review any member’s profile, video responses, and engagement data, then contact them directly through our tools with full confidence in their authenticity. Just as GGG raised the bar for games research panels, GEG will do the same across entertainment, sports, tech, and other leisure categories.”
With more than 120,000 vetted members, Good Entertainment Group is now available across Interpret’s international footprint, including:
United States
Canada
United Kingdom
Germany
South Korea
Japan
Brazil
With the Good Entertainment Group, Interpret aims to bring the same level of methodological discipline, authentication, and collaborative participant engagement that defined its gaming research leadership to a wider set of industries.
Learn More
For more information about Good Entertainment Group and Interpret’s research solutions, visit https://goodentertainmentgroup.com/
About Interpret
Interpret is a global consumer insights firm dedicated to understanding people at play across gaming, entertainment, consumer tech, sports, social media, fitness, toys, and other forms of leisure. Interpret offers both bespoke and syndicated research to uncover what drives consumer choices and how those choices shift by segment and across markets. Our work is grounded in psychology and a proprietary motivational framework built from more than two million consumer interviews. The result is insight that helps brands act with confidence.
Contact
InterpretContact
Ciara Bergin
310-962-9175
https://interpret.la/
https://interpret.la/
