Brooklyn Outdoor Honored as a 2026 Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year
Local Independent Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Firm to be honored at annual Michigan Celebrates awards gala in East Lansing on April 22
Detroit, MI, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brooklyn Outdoor has been recognized as a 2026 Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Brooklyn Outdoor will be recognized and celebrated during an awards ceremony in East Lansing on April 22, 2026.
Michigan Celebrates Small Business offers a platform for Michigan entrepreneurs to be recognized for their ingenuity and perseverance, and overall positive impact on the state’s economy. There have been over 1,200 companies honored at MCSB over the past 20 years, including 950 second-stage companies recognized by the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award.
“As we honor outstanding entrepreneurs from across the state through Michigan Celebrates Small Business, we are proud to extend special recognition to Brooklyn Outdoor as a Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year,” said Charity Dean, President & CEO of the Michigan Black Business Alliance and member of the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Advisory Committee. “Woman founders and owners continue to inspire us as they navigate unique challenges on their journey to success. Brooklyn Outdoor exemplifies the entrepreneurial drive that fuels Michigan’s economy, and we are thrilled to celebrate their achievements.”
“When we started Brooklyn Outdoor in Detroit, we didn’t just want to build a successful firm; we wanted to be part of Michigan's growth story. Being named a 2026 Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year is a tribute to the team that keeps us moving forward every day,” said Candice Simons, President and CEO. “Michigan is full of incredible entrepreneurs who are solving problems and building the future. To be recognized by Michigan Celebrates Small Business alongside these innovators—who are out there every day creating jobs and lifting up our neighborhoods—is a true honor.”
Headquartered in Detroit, Brooklyn Outdoor is a WBENC-certified OOH advertising firm that specializes in premium, high-impact media placements. Since its founding in 2013, the company has distinguished itself through a "think outside the board" philosophy, managing a diverse portfolio of billboards, wallscapes, hand-painted murals, transit advertising, street furniture, and more. By blending boutique creativity with national reach, Brooklyn Outdoor has become a leader for brands seeking seamless, results-driven campaigns in the country’s most competitive DMAs.
Companies nominated for the Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year award must be at least 51% owned and controlled by women. Women must be involved in managing the day-to-day operations and making long-term decisions for the business.
Awardees in this category are selected based on the following:
Staying power, a history as an established business;
Demonstrate stable number of employees;
Financially stable;
Demonstrated potential necessary for long-term business success and growth;
Have a positive company culture where employees are valued;
Community engagement, including contributions and volunteerism to aid community-oriented projects; and
Voluntary efforts to support women directly or issues affecting women, including women-owned businesses within the community.
This year’s celebration begins with the Small Business Summit and VIP reception on Tuesday, April 21st, with a Capitol Day and black-tie awards gala on Wednesday, April 22nd. Additional information and ticket information can be found at www.michigancelebrates.org.
About Michigan Celebrates Small Business: The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) Foundation serves as managing partner of the program, under the direction of a new advisory committee. The advisory committee includes the Edward Lowe Foundation, Kinexus, the Michigan Black Business Alliance, the Michigan Small Business Development Center, Michigan Rehabilitation Services, National Veteran Business Development Council, Small Business Association of Michigan and the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
About Brooklyn Outdoor: Brooklyn Outdoor is a premier, independent Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising firm headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. Founded in 2013, the firm specializes in high-impact media placements across the nation’s top Designated Market Areas (DMAs) and offers a diverse portfolio that includes traditional and digital billboards, street furniture, large-format wallscapes, hand-painted murals, transit advertising, and more. With designated certifications as a WBE (certified women’s business enterprise) by WBENC and WOSB (women owned small business) by the SBA, Brooklyn Outdoor is recognized for its "boutique-style" service and its "think outside the board" approach to delivering creative, results-driven campaigns. By combining premium inventory with a deep connection to local communities, the firm ensures brands reach the right audience with seamless, impactful storytelling. For more information, visit www.brooklynoutdoor.com.
Michigan Celebrates Small Business offers a platform for Michigan entrepreneurs to be recognized for their ingenuity and perseverance, and overall positive impact on the state’s economy. There have been over 1,200 companies honored at MCSB over the past 20 years, including 950 second-stage companies recognized by the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award.
“As we honor outstanding entrepreneurs from across the state through Michigan Celebrates Small Business, we are proud to extend special recognition to Brooklyn Outdoor as a Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year,” said Charity Dean, President & CEO of the Michigan Black Business Alliance and member of the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Advisory Committee. “Woman founders and owners continue to inspire us as they navigate unique challenges on their journey to success. Brooklyn Outdoor exemplifies the entrepreneurial drive that fuels Michigan’s economy, and we are thrilled to celebrate their achievements.”
“When we started Brooklyn Outdoor in Detroit, we didn’t just want to build a successful firm; we wanted to be part of Michigan's growth story. Being named a 2026 Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year is a tribute to the team that keeps us moving forward every day,” said Candice Simons, President and CEO. “Michigan is full of incredible entrepreneurs who are solving problems and building the future. To be recognized by Michigan Celebrates Small Business alongside these innovators—who are out there every day creating jobs and lifting up our neighborhoods—is a true honor.”
Headquartered in Detroit, Brooklyn Outdoor is a WBENC-certified OOH advertising firm that specializes in premium, high-impact media placements. Since its founding in 2013, the company has distinguished itself through a "think outside the board" philosophy, managing a diverse portfolio of billboards, wallscapes, hand-painted murals, transit advertising, street furniture, and more. By blending boutique creativity with national reach, Brooklyn Outdoor has become a leader for brands seeking seamless, results-driven campaigns in the country’s most competitive DMAs.
Companies nominated for the Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year award must be at least 51% owned and controlled by women. Women must be involved in managing the day-to-day operations and making long-term decisions for the business.
Awardees in this category are selected based on the following:
Staying power, a history as an established business;
Demonstrate stable number of employees;
Financially stable;
Demonstrated potential necessary for long-term business success and growth;
Have a positive company culture where employees are valued;
Community engagement, including contributions and volunteerism to aid community-oriented projects; and
Voluntary efforts to support women directly or issues affecting women, including women-owned businesses within the community.
This year’s celebration begins with the Small Business Summit and VIP reception on Tuesday, April 21st, with a Capitol Day and black-tie awards gala on Wednesday, April 22nd. Additional information and ticket information can be found at www.michigancelebrates.org.
About Michigan Celebrates Small Business: The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) Foundation serves as managing partner of the program, under the direction of a new advisory committee. The advisory committee includes the Edward Lowe Foundation, Kinexus, the Michigan Black Business Alliance, the Michigan Small Business Development Center, Michigan Rehabilitation Services, National Veteran Business Development Council, Small Business Association of Michigan and the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
About Brooklyn Outdoor: Brooklyn Outdoor is a premier, independent Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising firm headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. Founded in 2013, the firm specializes in high-impact media placements across the nation’s top Designated Market Areas (DMAs) and offers a diverse portfolio that includes traditional and digital billboards, street furniture, large-format wallscapes, hand-painted murals, transit advertising, and more. With designated certifications as a WBE (certified women’s business enterprise) by WBENC and WOSB (women owned small business) by the SBA, Brooklyn Outdoor is recognized for its "boutique-style" service and its "think outside the board" approach to delivering creative, results-driven campaigns. By combining premium inventory with a deep connection to local communities, the firm ensures brands reach the right audience with seamless, impactful storytelling. For more information, visit www.brooklynoutdoor.com.
Contact
Brooklyn OutdoorContact
Lauren Van Haaren
248-705-6085
www.brooklynoutdoor.com
Lauren Van Haaren
248-705-6085
www.brooklynoutdoor.com
Categories