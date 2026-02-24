Shane Ray Appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemanext
Lexington, MA, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage and transfusion technology, is pleased to announce that the Board has appointed Shane Ray to take on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemanext from Andy Dunham. Shane will also retain his role as the Chief Commercial Officer to lead the global commercial strategy and sales team while Andy will remain on the Executive Leadership Team as Hemanext’s Chief Scientific Officer.
To his immense credit, Andy initiated the conversation with the Board that now was the right time to transition Hemanext’s CEO role to a person with deeper commercial knowledge and experience. Shane has over 20 years in global leadership within the med-tech industry, arriving at Hemanext from curasan Inc, where he was the North American President and Global Chief Marketing Officer.
In the short time Shane has been with Hemanext, he has demonstrated a keen sense of what needs to be done to be successful and, importantly, possesses the right demeanor and approach to lead the organization forward. By also remaining as Chief Commercial Officer, Shane will remain strongly focused on commercial execution during this pivotal period for Hemanext.
Andy’s commitment is to the Company, and he has an intense desire to help it achieve further success. The Board is pleased that Andy will continue as Chief Scientific Officer of Hemanext. Andy’s more than 25 years of experience in R&D and product development at Baxter Healthcare and Hemanext remains invaluable as Hemanext pursues its development goals.
“As I hand the reins to Shane”, said Andy Dunham, CSO and outgoing CEO of Hemanext, “I’m filled with confidence that this leadership transition marks the start of an exciting new phase for our company. With his vision and drive, I’m certain we’ll see a further acceleration in our commercial momentum and a deepening of our impact in the market.”
“I’m excited to lead Hemanext into its next chapter of commercial growth building on the strong evidence and foundation of Hemanext ONE®. Together with our talented team and partners, we will accelerate our mission of "Preserving What is Vital to Life” by providing meaningful benefits to patients and healthcare systems worldwide,” stated Shane Ray, CEO of Hemanext.
Steve Eckert, Chairman of the Board, said, “The Board of Directors enthusiastically approved this transition and is excited to have two such talented leaders on the Hemanext Team. Hemanext’s management under Andy’s leadership has achieved much to reach the cusp of broad commercial adoption of Hemanext ONE. The acceleration of market access since Shane’s appointment as CCO gives me great confidence that his elevation to become CEO will propel Hemanext forward.”
About Hemanext
Hemanext Inc. is a privately held medical technology company based in Lexington, MA dedicated to improving the quality, safety, efficacy and cost of transfusion therapy. Hemanext’s R&D and commercial development efforts focus on the provision of hypoxically stored red blood cells to significantly improve patient outcomes worldwide.
About HEMANEXT ONE
HEMANEXT ONE is a first in class disposable medical device designed to improve the quality of red blood cells for transfusion. HEMANEXT ONE has been granted marketing authorization for commercial distribution through the De Novo process by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration further exhibiting Hemanext ONE’s innovative status and commercial impact. In Europe, HEMANEXT ONE is CE-marked allowing commercial distribution within the European Economic Area (EEA) and the United Kingdom.
Visit Hemanext.com to learn more about the Company and its flagship product HEMANEXT ONE.
Suzanna van Straaten, EMEA Commercial Lead & Head of Global Marketing
+31 6 12365461
https://hemanext.com
