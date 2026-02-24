Shane Ray Appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemanext

Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage and transfusion technology, is pleased to announce that the Board has appointed Shane Ray to take on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemanext from Andy Dunham. Shane will also retain his role as the Chief Commercial Officer to lead the global commercial strategy and sales team while Andy will remain on the Executive Leadership Team as Hemanext’s Chief Scientific Officer.