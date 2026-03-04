Author A. Micheal Poulin's New Audiobook "The Ambassador" is a Gripping Sci-Fi Tale of a Retiring Military Officer Chosen to be an Ambassador for an Alien Race, the Oide
Recent audiobook release “The Ambassador” from Audiobook Network author A. Micheal Poulin introduces as to Marcus Westbrook, a retiring military officer, who is chosen by the alien race known as the Oide to be their ambassador in their ongoing war against the Noyor. Now, Marcus must choose between staying with his family or ensuring galactic peace and the survival of mankind.
Rowe, MA, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A. Micheal Poulin, an avid sci-fi fan who served in the US Army for over twenty years, has completed his new audiobook, “The Ambassador”: a stirring science fiction novel that follows a retiring military officer who is chosen by the Oide to serve as their ambassador to fight the Noyor, forcing him to leave his family to help ensure humanity’s future.
“A thousand-year conflict has made its way to Earth’s doorstep,” writes Poulin. “Devastating losses have caused the Oide to make a desperate decision--to include an obscure species, humans, in the ambassador selection cycle. This decision will change the fate of the galaxy and the human race forever.
“Marcus Westbrook is a retiring military officer, and we experience his final months in uniform and the challenges of his new role as a supporting husband and father. The human race is turned upside down when the Evaluator arrives. Inept and frightened government leadership try to keep their populations calm as the alien craft explores the planet looking for a candidate. It finds only one.
“Marcus must make a difficult choice--leave his family for an uncertain future and likely death or condemn the human race to a dark force threatening the entire galaxy. Pain, blood, sweat, and tears are Marcus’s rewards in the selection process. His perseverance and dedication prove worthy of the duties of the ambassador. Betrayal from the heart of the Oide threatens to crush his resolve and push him to the breaking point. But, it is a loss so personal that drives him beyond the point of reason. He discovers this was the plan all along. The final plan to crush the Noyor threat. But have the Oide gone too far?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author A. Micheal Poulin’s new audiobook is a fascinating tale that will transport listeners along Marcus’s quest to help the Oide battle the Noyer and their allies. Perfect for fans of the science fiction genre, “The Ambassador” is a thrilling novel that will leave listeners spellbound as the future of the galaxy hands in the balance.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Ambassador” by A. Micheal Poulin through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
