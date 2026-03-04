Author A. Micheal Poulin's New Audiobook "The Ambassador" is a Gripping Sci-Fi Tale of a Retiring Military Officer Chosen to be an Ambassador for an Alien Race, the Oide

Recent audiobook release “The Ambassador” from Audiobook Network author A. Micheal Poulin introduces as to Marcus Westbrook, a retiring military officer, who is chosen by the alien race known as the Oide to be their ambassador in their ongoing war against the Noyor. Now, Marcus must choose between staying with his family or ensuring galactic peace and the survival of mankind.