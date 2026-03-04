Author D L Crager's New Audiobook, "Hiding in the Cloud," Centers Around a Young Man Whose Trip to Alaska Turns Into a Fight for Survival Against a Criminal Conspiracy

Recent audiobook release “Hiding in the Cloud” from Audiobook Network author D L Crager follows a young man named Asher who embarks on a trip through northern Alaska, only to stumble upon a hostage situation in the middle of nowhere. Now in the midst of danger, Asher must not only protect himself, but save an older couple and their daughter Mia.