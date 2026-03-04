Author D L Crager's New Audiobook, "Hiding in the Cloud," Centers Around a Young Man Whose Trip to Alaska Turns Into a Fight for Survival Against a Criminal Conspiracy
Recent audiobook release “Hiding in the Cloud” from Audiobook Network author D L Crager follows a young man named Asher who embarks on a trip through northern Alaska, only to stumble upon a hostage situation in the middle of nowhere. Now in the midst of danger, Asher must not only protect himself, but save an older couple and their daughter Mia.
New York, NY, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- D L Crager, who grew up in the Rocky Mountains and considers his greatest successes in life his relationship with his family and with Jesus Christ, has completed his new audiobook, “Hiding in the Cloud”: a gripping adventure thriller that follows a young man who finds himself fighting for his life as well as others after uncovering a hostage situation in the wilds of north Alaska.
“In the heart of Alaska’s untamed wilderness, Asher seeks refuge from his troubles only to be entangled in a life-threatening ordeal,” writes Crager. “By a twist of fate, he disrupts a dangerous plot against an older couple to steal their hidden riches and leave them for dead. Now, alongside their courageous daughter, Mia, Asher is thrown into a harrowing escape from relentless pursuers as treacherous wildlife lurks in the shadows.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author D L Crager’s new audiobook is partly inspired by a real trip the author took several decades ago, drawing from the geography, locations, activities, wild animals, and people he encountered. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Hiding in the Cloud” weaves together faith, romance, and survival, leaving listeners on the edge of their seats, wondering if Mia and Asher outlast their pursuers in the vast, unforgiving wilds.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Hiding in the Cloud” by D L Crager through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“In the heart of Alaska’s untamed wilderness, Asher seeks refuge from his troubles only to be entangled in a life-threatening ordeal,” writes Crager. “By a twist of fate, he disrupts a dangerous plot against an older couple to steal their hidden riches and leave them for dead. Now, alongside their courageous daughter, Mia, Asher is thrown into a harrowing escape from relentless pursuers as treacherous wildlife lurks in the shadows.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author D L Crager’s new audiobook is partly inspired by a real trip the author took several decades ago, drawing from the geography, locations, activities, wild animals, and people he encountered. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Hiding in the Cloud” weaves together faith, romance, and survival, leaving listeners on the edge of their seats, wondering if Mia and Asher outlast their pursuers in the vast, unforgiving wilds.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Hiding in the Cloud” by D L Crager through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories