Theresa Tremmel-Anderson Recognized as a VIP and an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Sussex, WI, February 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Theresa Tremmel-Anderson of Sussex, Wisconsin, is recognized as a VIP in the Winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. As an Honored Member, she will be highlighted in a full page article in the Spring 2026 issue, detailing her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of trucking.
About Theresa Tremmel-Anderson
Theresa Tremmel-Anderson owns Tremmel-Anderson Trucking in Sussex, Wisconsin, a company providing a wide array of trucking services -including heavy excavating, hauling broken concrete and asphalt, aggregate and tonnage transport, paving, demolition, snow removal, and milling/grinding.
Tremmel-Anderson’s introduction to trucking began early; her parents founded the business in Sussex in 1968. With over 38 years at the helm, Tremmel-Anderson’s experience is extensive. “I started working with my mother at 16, when she renamed the company Bonnie Tremmel & Daughter Trucking. My mom taught me sound business values and a deep faith in GOD. By 19, I purchased the business from her and became the sole proprietor, launching Theresa Tremmel Trucking,” she recalls.
In 2001, Tremmel-Anderson established a second company, Tremmel-Anderson Trucking, to include her children Crystal and Chad, who share her passion for the construction field. Crystal, who showed interest from a young age, joined as a partner at 18 and has since built a strong reputation in the industry.
Chad also became a partner, demonstrating his enthusiasm for trucking from age 16 by managing trucks on MEGA DOT highway projects and overseeing safety compliance. At 18, he earned his CDL and began driving dump trucks, continuing his involvement on job sites each day.
Over the years, Tremmel-Anderson has built relationships with other reliable truck brokers, giving her access to more than 100 trucks in addition to her own fleet. She attributes her accomplishments to strong leadership and dedication to her team, earning respect from truck owners and major contractors alike.
Tremmel-Anderson’s faith and leadership style foster a family-like atmosphere among her employees, emphasizing work ethic and accountability. “I strive to ensure every situation is as positive as possible. Combining accountability, discipline, and a structured environment creates the right balance for both drivers and customers,” she says.
Active in her community, Tremmel-Anderson has collaborated with the DOT on the CRCS system and has mentored several minority-owned businesses. She is also a member of NAMC. Alongside her current accolades, she was P.O.W.E.R.’s Woman of the Month in April and September 2024 and was featured on Times Square billboards in June 2024, reaching hundreds of thousands of viewers in New York City’s iconic entertainment district.
For more information, visit: www.tremmel-andersontrucking.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
