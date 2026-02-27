Wanda K. Parker Named Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Clifton Heights, PA, February 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wanda K. Parker of Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania, has been named Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinguished honor recognizes her outstanding leadership and dedication in the automotive industry. Parker is featured in the Winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other accomplished women who exemplify excellence in their respective fields.
About Wanda K. Parker
Wanda K. Parker is the owner of Two Plus One Express Tags, where she provides convenient, quality vehicle services including title transfers, registration renewal, insurance quotes, vehicle titling, and vehicle inspections. Through her work, Parker is committed to delivering efficient and reliable services to her clients.
In addition to her automotive business, she is an associate minister at Holy Light Baptist Church. She holds a M.A. in divinity from Payne Theological Seminary. She also contributes to the Philadelphia Mayor’s Advisory Board.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we have provided a platform for women from all walks of life and at all stages of their careers to connect, collaborate, and empower one another to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.’s nomination form for consideration.
