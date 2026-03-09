Yiruixing Packaging Strengthens Global B2B Offering with Enhanced FSC-Certified Product Lines to Support Multinational ESG Mandates
Yiruixing Packaging is boosting its global B2B offering by expanding its range of FSC-certified packaging products, which are intended to assist multinational companies in meeting evolving ESG policies, responsible sourcing, and corporate sustainability requirements. As worldwide regulations become stricter and environmental reporting becomes mandatory in all sectors, the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions verified by third parties is continuously growing.
Foshan, China, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This expansion focuses on a broad range of eco-friendly packaging produced under certified chain-of-custody systems. As multinational procurement teams put more and more emphasis on product traceability, use of recyclable materials, and carbon-light supply chains, FSC-certified materials are turning into a standard requirement in global sourcing strategies.
Supporting ESG Compliance & Responsible Sourcing
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria have become a major factor influencing procurement and investment decisions across sectors such as retail, electronics, cosmetics, food, and e-commerce. Additionally, governments and international frameworks such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policies are pushing brands to use recyclable packaging and provide evidence of sustainability efforts that can be measured. The expanded product range includes:
FSC-certified custom paper packaging
Sustainable corrugated packaging solutions
Recyclable folding cartons
Eco-friendly retail packaging
Each solution supports responsible sourcing, lowered environmental impact, and clear documentation for ESG audits.
“FSC-certified packaging guarantees that the materials come from forest management practices that are environmentally responsible, thus giving multinational brands confidence in their sustainability reporting as well as their supply chain integrity."
Strengthening Global B2B Partnerships
As a fast-growing B2B packaging manufacturer, the company provides scalable production capacity to its international clients seeking long-term, sustainable supply partnerships. The expanded FSC-certified product lines help businesses:
Achieve global sustainability standards
Enhance ESG reporting accuracy
Decrease deforestation risk in the supply chain
Build stronger brand trust with stakeholders
As sustainability increasingly takes center stage in corporate procurement frameworks, certified custom paper packaging becomes part of the solution to both environmental protection and brand reputation.
Eco-Conscious Packaging Innovation
In addition to sustainability verification, the upgraded mix features changes to the structural design of packaging, high-quality printing, and optimized material usage to reduce waste. Lightweight packaging reduces the carbon footprint of transportation, while water-based inks and green coatings help make production more eco-friendly.
The global sustainable packaging market is still on a strong growth path as more and more corporations set themselves carbon-neutral targets for 2030 and thereafter. FSC-certified packaging is still an essential in achieving these sustainability milestones.
By means of this strategic expansion, Yiruixing Packaging further establishes its standing as one of the leading global packaging suppliers that help large multinational companies align their packaging strategies with their long-term ESG transformation goals.
About Yiruixing Packaging
Yiruixing Packaging is a global B2B packaging manufacturer that focuses on providing international brands with FSC-certified, recyclable, and environmentally friendly packaging solutions. The company combines responsible sourcing practices with scalable production and innovative custom packaging design to support corporate sustainability objectives.
Contact
Yiruixing PackagingContact
Sandy Zhao
18824821039
yiruixingpackaging.com
Sandy Zhao
18824821039
yiruixingpackaging.com
