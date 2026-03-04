Bravenly Announces Margarita Vargas as President of the Hispanic Market (U.S.), Signaling Commitment to Growth and Expansion
Bravenly Global announces new executive role to strengthens infrastructure, leadership development, and long-term growth within one of the fastest-growing consumer segments in the United States.
Seminole, FL, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bravenly Global today announced the appointment of Margarita Vargas as President of the Hispanic Market (U.S.), a newly established executive leadership role created to advance the company's strategic growth initiatives and deepen engagement within the Hispanic consumer and entrepreneur market across the United States.
The appointment reflects Bravenly's continued investment in scalable infrastructure, culturally aligned leadership, and long-term market development as the company strengthens its national presence among one of the country's fastest-growing and most influential demographic segments.
In this role, Vargas will oversee market strategy, field leadership development, revenue growth initiatives, and organizational alignment to support sustainable expansion within the Hispanic Community. She will collaborate closely with executive leadership to strengthen operational execution, enhance market-specific training and communication, and ensure a unified vision across corporate and field organizations.
"At Bravenly, we expand with conviction," said Aspen Emry, Founder and CEO of Bravenly Global. "The creation of the President of the Hispanic Market (U.S) role reflects our belief that this community deserves focused leadership, a tailored strategy, and meaningful investment. Margarita is uniquely equipped to steward growth and elevate our impact in this market."
Vargas brings over 20 years of proven experience in the direct selling industry, with an established track record of organizational development, leadership cultivation, and high-performance market growth. Throughout her career, she has successfully led large-scale sales organizations, supported strategic product launches, and developed leadership systems that drive long-term retention and revenue performance.
"The Hispanic market represents innovation, resilience and entrepreneurial ambition," said Vargas. "My priority is to build the leadership infrastructure, education, and strategic alignment that empower individuals to achieve sustainable success. Bravenly provides a strong foundation, and I am honored to contribute to the company's next phase of growth."
Vargas’ professional background includes:
- Over two decades of executive and field leadership within the direct selling industry.
- Demonstrated success building and scaling multicultural sales organizations nationally and internationally.
- Leadership development, field activation strategy, and duplication systems expertise.
- Extensive experience guiding teams through growth phases and organizational transitions.
- Recognized leader known for fostering culture-driven performance and community-centered business development.
