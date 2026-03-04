Reverend Ronald Buford Recognized as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Sunnyvale, CA, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reverend Ronald Buford of Sunnyvale, California, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements in religious outreach and social justice. This is the second time he has received this honor, as he was named a VIP for 2024 as well.
About Reverend Ronald Buford
Reverend Ronald Buford is the pastor of Sunnyvale Congregational Community United Church of Christ in Sunnyvale, California. His ministry focuses on inclusivity, equality, and compassion, welcoming all individuals, including those from the LGBTQ community.
Also a writer, speaker, and consultant, Rev. Buford consults with UCC conferences and churches across the nation and appears in the DVD-based progressive theology series, Living the Questions 2.0.
Prior to his current roles, Rev. Buford served as interim minister for discipleship at Old South Church in Boston, Massachusetts, and was the former coordinator of the UCC's God Is Still Speaking campaign.
A graduate of Andover Newton Theological School, Reverend Buford received his Master of Divinity (MDiv), Theology/Theological Studies in 2015.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Reverend Ronald Buford
Reverend Ronald Buford is the pastor of Sunnyvale Congregational Community United Church of Christ in Sunnyvale, California. His ministry focuses on inclusivity, equality, and compassion, welcoming all individuals, including those from the LGBTQ community.
Also a writer, speaker, and consultant, Rev. Buford consults with UCC conferences and churches across the nation and appears in the DVD-based progressive theology series, Living the Questions 2.0.
Prior to his current roles, Rev. Buford served as interim minister for discipleship at Old South Church in Boston, Massachusetts, and was the former coordinator of the UCC's God Is Still Speaking campaign.
A graduate of Andover Newton Theological School, Reverend Buford received his Master of Divinity (MDiv), Theology/Theological Studies in 2015.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Categories