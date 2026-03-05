Blue Shoes Publishing Announces Spring 2026 Children’s Picture Book Releases: "Tilly the Turtle" and "Many Flags, One Tree"
Blue Shoes Publishing announces two new children’s picture books releasing March 27 and March 30, 2026. "Tilly the Turtle and the Quiet Shell," by Lori Hanes explores emotional regulation and quiet confidence, while "Many Flags, One Tree," by Johanna Sparrow celebrates unity, belonging, and cultural diversity for young readers ages 4–8, supporting emotional intelligence and classroom conversations.
San Antonio, TX, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Blue Shoes Publishing announces its Spring 2026 children’s picture book releases, bringing thoughtful storytelling and emotional development tools to classrooms and families nationwide.
Releasing March 27, 2026, Tilly the Turtle and the Quiet Shell by Lori Hanes is a gentle ocean-inspired story about quiet strength, self-acceptance, and finding calm within. Designed for children ages 4–8, this beautifully illustrated picture book supports emotional regulation, confidence building, and self-awareness. Tilly’s journey reminds young readers that being quiet can be powerful.
Releasing March 30, 2026, Many Flags, One Tree by Johanna Sparrow celebrates unity, belonging, and cultural diversity through the heartwarming character of Oakley the Squirrel. Set beneath a tree decorated with flags from around the world, the story encourages empathy, inclusion, and kindness while helping children understand that differences can exist within shared community.
Both titles are available in premium color paperback and Kindle eBook editions and are distributed through major retailers and independent bookstores.
Blue Shoes Publishing focuses on emotionally intelligent storytelling that supports social-emotional learning, classroom discussion, and meaningful family connection.
For review copies, school visits, bookstore inquiries, or media interviews, contact Blue Shoes Publishing.
