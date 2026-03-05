Blue Shoes Publishing Announces Spring 2026 Children’s Picture Book Releases: "Tilly the Turtle" and "Many Flags, One Tree"

Blue Shoes Publishing announces two new children’s picture books releasing March 27 and March 30, 2026. "Tilly the Turtle and the Quiet Shell," by Lori Hanes explores emotional regulation and quiet confidence, while "Many Flags, One Tree," by Johanna Sparrow celebrates unity, belonging, and cultural diversity for young readers ages 4–8, supporting emotional intelligence and classroom conversations.