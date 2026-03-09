Celebrity Stylist and Fashion Therapist Franzy Staedter Releases Transformational New Book, "The Closet Detox"
Celebrity Stylist Franzy Staedter has just released a new book titled "The Closet Detox," a digital guide that helps readers let go of what no longer serves them and create a wardrobe that aligns with who they are today.
Tampa, FL, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Celebrity stylist and fashion therapist Franzy Staedter has officially launched her new book, The Closet Detox. This powerful digital guide invites readers to let go of what no longer serves them and create space for a more authentic, confident, and aligned version of themselves through the clothes they wear.
Franzy is known for her unique, intuitive approach to fashion and has styled well-known figures. Now, with The Closet Detox, she brings her signature method directly to readers who are ready for more than just a style refresh. This e-book is a journey inward, beginning with the simple but revealing act of cleaning out a closet.
"This is not just about style. It is about self-awareness. When we remove what no longer matches who we are, we make room for the life we truly want," says Staedter.
The Closet Detox includes step-by-step guidance, personal insights, and reflection prompts to help readers align their wardrobes with who they are becoming. It is ideal for anyone moving through a life transition, craving more confidence, or looking to redefine their personal style.
The book is available exclusively at https://www.staedterstyle.com/closet-detox-e-book/ as an e-book or on Amazon as a hardcopy and Kindle version https://a.co/d/0cZlYKVn.
About Franzy Staedter
Franzy Staedter is a fashion therapist, intuitive stylist, and founder of Staedter Style. She specializes in helping individuals align their outer appearance with their inner truth. With a background in high-profile styling and a deep understanding of personal transformation, Franzy has built a reputation as a trusted guide for clients seeking soulful, lasting change through fashion.
For media inquiries, interviews, or event requests, contact:
news@staedterstyle.com
(813) 331-5134
