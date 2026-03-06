Thomas Brodmerkel Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Naples, FL, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Brodmerkel of Naples, Florida, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 in Healthcare by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the healthcare industry.
About Thomas Brodmerkel
Thomas Brodmerkel serves as vice chairman of CareSource, a nonprofit organization offering healthcare services. With 30 years of professional experience, Brodmerkel is currently responsible for senior executive management.
CareSource is a nationally recognized, nonprofit managed care organization serving more than two million members. Founded in 1989, the organization administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the United States and offers a range of health insurance products, including Medicaid, Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace plans. CareSource provides services in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New York, Ohio, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
In addition to his role at CareSource, Brodmerkel is president and CEO of KMA Holdings, LLC and CEO of Wave Health Technologies. He also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees for the United States Naval Academy. Throughout his career, he has held executive leadership positions with major healthcare corporations, including chief operating officer of United Healthcare’s Medicare programs, president of Medicare programs at Coventry Health Care, and executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Matrix Medical Network. National. Most recently, he was elected as a board member to the Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL).
Brodmerkel earned a B.S. in engineering and international relations from the U.S. Naval Academy.
In his leisure time, he enjoys traveling, golf, and fine wine.
For more information, visit https://www.caresource.com/about-us/caresource-board-of-directors/.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their online directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
