Author Betty Hendricks's New Audiobook, "Florence and Friends and Their Fun Adventures," is a Heartfelt Series of Short Stories Designed to Uplift Young Listeners
Recent audiobook release “Florence and Friends and Their Fun Adventures” from Audiobook Network author Betty Hendricks is a charming collection of short stories designed to delight young listeners. From a cow with a master’s degree in milk management to a young girl and her thrilling adventures with Mr. Cricket, each tale will captivate listeners and their imaginations.
Swartz Creek, MI, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Betty Hendricks, who holds two associate degrees in child development and word processing, and served in the national guard, has completed her new audiobook “Florence and Friends and Their Fun Adventures”: an engaging assortment of stories that follow a milk cow and her friends and the many adventures and life lessons they encounter.
The author shares, “‘Florence’ is about a milk cow with a master’s degree in milk cow management. She graduated from Moo University in Mooville, Texas. In the next story, Florence writes to her professor from college, Professor Cow Pie.
“‘Dear Grandpa’ is about Pete writing his grandparent a letter and telling him about his adventures.
“Read about Slick, who is the only child in his family. He learns the true meaning of Christmas.
“‘Sam’ is the story of a boy who eats out at McDonald’s and has fun in the playland, exploring all the activities.
“‘Angela and Theodore Meet Mr. Cricket’ is about a girl and her teddy bear who meet a cricket. After hearing a noise, her mind has her imagining all kinds of things, but then she discovers that it is a cricket.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Betty Hendricks’s new audiobook is sure to delight listeners of all ages as they follow along with each tale of friendship, making this a perfect addition for any family audiobook library.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Florence and Friends and Their Fun Adventures” by Betty Hendricks through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
