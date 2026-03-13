Author Betty Hendricks's New Audiobook, "Florence and Friends and Their Fun Adventures," is a Heartfelt Series of Short Stories Designed to Uplift Young Listeners

Recent audiobook release “Florence and Friends and Their Fun Adventures” from Audiobook Network author Betty Hendricks is a charming collection of short stories designed to delight young listeners. From a cow with a master’s degree in milk management to a young girl and her thrilling adventures with Mr. Cricket, each tale will captivate listeners and their imaginations.