Bchex Earns Great Place To Work Certification™
94% of employees say Bchex is a great place to work — 37 points above the national average
Huntersville, NC, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bchex, a national leader in background screening and safety technology, has earned Great Place To Work Certification™ for 2026–2027. The recognition is based entirely on direct employee feedback: 94% of Bchex employees said it’s a great place to work — 37 points above the U.S. average — and 98% said new employees are made to feel welcome from day one.
“Happy employees make better background checks. It really is that direct.” — Ken Monroe, Founder & CEO, Bchex
Monroe has built Bchex around a simple belief: organizations that take care of their people produce work worth being proud of. In background screening — where accuracy and integrity directly affect employers, job seekers, and entire communities — culture isn’t a soft benefit. It’s a quality control mechanism.
Great Place To Work® VP of Global Recognition Sarah Lewis-Kulin called the certification “a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” noting it is the only official recognition based on real-time employee feedback.
Culture Drives Quality. Quality Drives Speed.
At Bchex, the pursuit of quality isn’t a department — it’s a culture. That culture has driven the company to invest heavily in proprietary technology that places Bchex among a small group of screening companies in the country capable of the level of automation and workflow innovation now powering its platform. The result: background checks that are not only more accurate, but dramatically faster.
With average turnaround times often under 15 hours — well below the industry norm — Bchex has proven that the relentless pursuit of quality and speed are not trade-offs. They’re the same thing. A team that cares about doing exceptional work builds technology that reflects it. That’s the connection between a Great Place To Work and a great background check.
Why It Matters
According to Great Place To Work research, employees at Certified companies are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a path to promotion. Job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find great leadership at Certified organizations.
About Bchex
Since 1995, Bchex (formerly Background Investigation Bureau) has been a leader in background screening and safety technology — delivering results with unmatched speed, accuracy, and customer service. Average turnaround times often run under 15 hours. The Bchex ecosystem includes high quality and fast background checks (Bchex.io), visitor management (ChexPass), continuous criminal monitoring (Chex365), and upcoming platforms SecureVolunteer and Insight+. Bchex also provides practical screening education through its SHRM-certified Screening Hero Masterclass and shares real-world hiring lessons through The Bad Hire podcast.
To learn more about Bchex and its safety technology platform, visit www.bchex.io .
About Great Place To Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the leading employer-of-choice recognition, based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience. More than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply annually. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.
