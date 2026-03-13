Author Annie MorningStar’s New Audiobook, “Destined to Ride the Healing Winds of Heaven,” Shares the Authors Inner Healing She Experienced Through Divine Interventions
Recent audiobook release “Destined to Ride the Healing Winds of Heaven” from Audiobook Network author Annie MorningStar is a powerful, faith-based account that documents how the author found healing from her brokenness and grew closer to God through incredible supernatural experiences and dreams from her heavenly Father. As she takes readers on a spellbinding journey, MorningStar hopes her readers will catch their own healing current and come out transformed as well.
New York, NY, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Annie MorningStar, a retired RN and Hospital Pastoral Associate, has completed her new audiobook, “Destined to Ride the Healing Winds of Heaven”: a captivating memoir that recounts the authors journey of emotional healing that occurred after a series of amazing events that revealed themselves to be sent by God.
In her memoir, “Destined to Ride the Healing Winds of Heaven,” author Annie MorningStar experiences miraculous encounters with the God of the universe. She is taken back in time to find her child within, trapped in a frozen time warp of a chaotic and painful past, filled with losses common to Native American children of that era. She emerges from these supernatural encounters with a new identity, the dignity of her Native American heritage restored, a passion to see the brokenhearted healed, and those held captive by ghosts of the past set free by the same healing winds that touched her life.
“After I had been a Christian for about ten years, I had a supernatural encounter with God—You will find the story down the road,” Writes Annie MorningStar. “He went back in time and miraculously set a young child, held captive within the grown woman, free from painful memories that had imprisoned her in a frozen time warp for many years”.
“Shortly after that experience, I was visited by dreams two nights in a row. I felt like I was in a living movie. They are still as vivid and real as if I had dreamed them last night.”
The author continues, “I awoke from these dreams knowing they were from the Lord. This left me with a sense of urgency that now, almost forty years later, still fills me with passion to reach those souls any way I can—pointing them to the Great Physician, The One who died to free humanity from anything that keeps us bound.”
“This book, birthed out of that same passion, is for those same souls. Readers will know when a story or prayer is for them; it is simply a hand extended in the hope that through its pages, God will touch you, dear reader, and set you free in any area that might reflect your need. On the other hand, maybe it will introduce you to the One who holds the keys to your freedom. Then again, maybe you will be stirred to share it with someone who needs hope for a healing touch.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Annie MorningStar’s new audiobook is dedicated to the “broken people of this world, especially those whose child within is locked away in a time warp of a painful past” as the author experienced. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, MorningStar weaves a gripping account that will resonate with listeners from all walks of life with the hope of aiding others to catch their own healing current as they journey with her.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Destined to Ride the Healing Winds of Heaven” by Annie MorningStar through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audio book listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms author’s books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-774.
###
In her memoir, “Destined to Ride the Healing Winds of Heaven,” author Annie MorningStar experiences miraculous encounters with the God of the universe. She is taken back in time to find her child within, trapped in a frozen time warp of a chaotic and painful past, filled with losses common to Native American children of that era. She emerges from these supernatural encounters with a new identity, the dignity of her Native American heritage restored, a passion to see the brokenhearted healed, and those held captive by ghosts of the past set free by the same healing winds that touched her life.
“After I had been a Christian for about ten years, I had a supernatural encounter with God—You will find the story down the road,” Writes Annie MorningStar. “He went back in time and miraculously set a young child, held captive within the grown woman, free from painful memories that had imprisoned her in a frozen time warp for many years”.
“Shortly after that experience, I was visited by dreams two nights in a row. I felt like I was in a living movie. They are still as vivid and real as if I had dreamed them last night.”
The author continues, “I awoke from these dreams knowing they were from the Lord. This left me with a sense of urgency that now, almost forty years later, still fills me with passion to reach those souls any way I can—pointing them to the Great Physician, The One who died to free humanity from anything that keeps us bound.”
“This book, birthed out of that same passion, is for those same souls. Readers will know when a story or prayer is for them; it is simply a hand extended in the hope that through its pages, God will touch you, dear reader, and set you free in any area that might reflect your need. On the other hand, maybe it will introduce you to the One who holds the keys to your freedom. Then again, maybe you will be stirred to share it with someone who needs hope for a healing touch.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Annie MorningStar’s new audiobook is dedicated to the “broken people of this world, especially those whose child within is locked away in a time warp of a painful past” as the author experienced. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, MorningStar weaves a gripping account that will resonate with listeners from all walks of life with the hope of aiding others to catch their own healing current as they journey with her.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Destined to Ride the Healing Winds of Heaven” by Annie MorningStar through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audio book listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms author’s books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-774.
###
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories