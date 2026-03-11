AccuQuilt Expands AccuQuiltable Design Software with New BOB Collections

AccuQuilt has launched two new BOB Collections for its AccuQuiltable Design Software: the BOB Classic Collection and BOB Specialty Collection. Each adds 50+ GO! Block on Board blocks and 230+ shapes to the design library. Combined with existing GO! Qube shapes, quilters can access 600+ AccuQuilt-compatible shapes in one space to plan layouts, test combinations and preview designs before cutting.