AccuQuilt Expands AccuQuiltable Design Software with New BOB Collections
AccuQuilt has launched two new BOB Collections for its AccuQuiltable Design Software: the BOB Classic Collection and BOB Specialty Collection. Each adds 50+ GO! Block on Board blocks and 230+ shapes to the design library. Combined with existing GO! Qube shapes, quilters can access 600+ AccuQuilt-compatible shapes in one space to plan layouts, test combinations and preview designs before cutting.
Omaha, NE, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AccuQuilt announced the release of two new BOB® Collections for its AccuQuiltable® Design Software, bringing GO!® Block on Board® (BOB®) dies directly into the digital quilt design process. The new add-on libraries, BOB Classic Collection and BOB Specialty Collection, expand the shapes and blocks quilters can use when planning quilts in AccuQuiltable.
AccuQuiltable is the quilt design platform created specifically for AccuQuilt users. The software allows quilters to plan quilt layouts, experiment with color placement and organize projects using shapes that match the dies used with AccuQuilt GO! cutters.
The new BOB Collections extend that capability by integrating Block on Board dies into the AccuQuiltable design environment.
Each BOB Collection unlocks more than 50 GO! Block on Board blocks within the software. Because every BOB block contains multiple shapes, each collection adds more than 230 shapes to the design library.
AccuQuiltable already includes more than 145 GO! Qube shapes. When used with the Block Maker design module and both BOB Collections, quilters can access more than 600 AccuQuilt-compatible shapes in a single design space.
This expanded shape library allows quilters to experiment with layouts, test block combinations and preview quilt designs before cutting fabric.
“AccuQuiltable helps quilters explore ideas and plan projects with confidence,” said Lynn Gibney, Chief Brand and Product Officer. “By bringing Block on Board dies into the software, we are expanding the creative tools available to GO! users and making it easier to design quilts that translate directly to the cutting table.”
The BOB Classic Collection focuses on traditional quilt blocks that remain popular across generations of quilters. The collection includes a searchable library of classic GO! Block on Board dies and tools that allow users to organize and manage the dies they own.
The BOB Specialty Collection introduces a library of thematic and advanced Block on Board designs that feature distinctive shapes and layouts suited for more complex quilt projects.
Both collections allow users to preview shapes from included dies and explore how those shapes interact within quilt layouts.
When paired with the AccuQuiltable Block Maker module, quilters can design custom blocks using BOB shapes, combine them with GO! Qube shapes and save new designs to a personal block library for future projects.
AccuQuiltable Design Software is available for download from the AccuQuilt website and as a boxed version through authorized AccuQuilt retailers.
About AccuQuilt
AccuQuilt is a leading provider of fabric cutting systems and quilting tools designed to help quilters cut fabric quickly, accurately and safely. The GO! family of cutters and dies allows quilters to create consistent shapes for quilting, sewing and crafting projects. AccuQuilt products are available online and through independent quilt retailers worldwide.
Contact
AccuQuiltContact
Lacey Cutler
888-258-7913
www.accuquilt.com
