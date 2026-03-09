Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Elias Vazquez Jr. as Associate Attorney
Corona, CA, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers’ rights, is pleased to announce the addition of Elias Vazquez Jr. to the firm as an Associate Attorney. Mr. Vazquez brings a unique blend of fresh legal insight and over seven years of dedicated experience in the field of divorce and child custody.
While he was barred as an attorney in 2025, Mr. Vazquez is far from a novice in family law. Prior to joining the firm, he spent six years operating his own practice as a Legal Document Assistant. This tenure provided him with a comprehensive, hands-on understanding of the procedural life cycle of a case, from the initial filing to the final judgment.
“We are excited to have Elias join our legal team,” said Mark Reel Jr, CEO of Reel Fathers Rights APC. “His extensive background in navigating the procedural complexities of paternity and dissolution matters makes him a tremendous asset to the fathers we represent in Southern California.”
Mr. Vazquez earned his Juris Doctorate from Trinity Law School in Santa Ana and has developed a comprehensive skill set in navigating the legal system. His work includes preparing, filing, and closing out cases related to dissolution of marriage and paternity, as well as assisting clients with critical custody modifications and child support requests. He ensures that every client receives high-quality legal help throughout their entire legal journey.
At Reel Fathers Rights, Mr. Vazquez focuses exclusively on divorce, child custody, child support, and domestic violence matters in Orange and Los Angeles Counties.
Outside of the office, Elias prioritizes a balanced lifestyle centered on health, literature, and global exploration. He is a dedicated fitness enthusiast and an avid traveler who has explored landscapes ranging from the beaches of Mexico to the historic streets of Spain.
About Reel Fathers Rights APC
Reel Fathers Rights APC is a premier law firm focusing on fathers’ rights and family law. Based in Corona, CA, with offices throughout Southern California, the firm is dedicated to leveling the playing field for fathers by offering dedicated legal counsel in matters such as custody, visitation, and support.
Media Contact:
Jeremy Jones
Marketing@reelfathersrights.com
While he was barred as an attorney in 2025, Mr. Vazquez is far from a novice in family law. Prior to joining the firm, he spent six years operating his own practice as a Legal Document Assistant. This tenure provided him with a comprehensive, hands-on understanding of the procedural life cycle of a case, from the initial filing to the final judgment.
“We are excited to have Elias join our legal team,” said Mark Reel Jr, CEO of Reel Fathers Rights APC. “His extensive background in navigating the procedural complexities of paternity and dissolution matters makes him a tremendous asset to the fathers we represent in Southern California.”
Mr. Vazquez earned his Juris Doctorate from Trinity Law School in Santa Ana and has developed a comprehensive skill set in navigating the legal system. His work includes preparing, filing, and closing out cases related to dissolution of marriage and paternity, as well as assisting clients with critical custody modifications and child support requests. He ensures that every client receives high-quality legal help throughout their entire legal journey.
At Reel Fathers Rights, Mr. Vazquez focuses exclusively on divorce, child custody, child support, and domestic violence matters in Orange and Los Angeles Counties.
Outside of the office, Elias prioritizes a balanced lifestyle centered on health, literature, and global exploration. He is a dedicated fitness enthusiast and an avid traveler who has explored landscapes ranging from the beaches of Mexico to the historic streets of Spain.
About Reel Fathers Rights APC
Reel Fathers Rights APC is a premier law firm focusing on fathers’ rights and family law. Based in Corona, CA, with offices throughout Southern California, the firm is dedicated to leveling the playing field for fathers by offering dedicated legal counsel in matters such as custody, visitation, and support.
Media Contact:
Jeremy Jones
Marketing@reelfathersrights.com
Contact
Reel Fathers RightsContact
Jeremy Jones
951-339-3826
https://reelfathersrights.com/
Jeremy Jones
951-339-3826
https://reelfathersrights.com/
Categories