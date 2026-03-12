Charge One Executive Board Member Alex Hemmat Unveils Text-to-Pay Integration on the Charge1 Platform
Plano, TX, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charge One has announced the release of its new Text-to-Pay capability, now available through the Charge1 payment platform. The new feature provides businesses with a fast, secure way to request and collect payments through SMS, helping merchants improve payment speed while offering customers a more convenient way to complete transactions.
With the Text-to-Pay feature, merchants can send a secure payment link directly to a customer’s mobile device via text message. Customers can then finalize the payment instantly using a credit card, debit card, or digital wallet, without the need to download an app or sign into a separate payment portal.
“Text messaging continues to be one of the most immediate and effective forms of communication,” said Alex Hemmat, Executive Board Member at Charge One. “Integrating the Text-to-Pay technology into the Charge1 platform allows merchants to simplify the payment process while giving customers a faster and more convenient way to pay.”
How Text-to-Pay Benefits Businesses
The Charge1 Text-to-Pay feature allows merchants to:
Send secure payment links to customers via SMS within seconds.
Accept payments through credit cards, debit cards, and digital wallets.
Receive instant notifications once payments are completed.
Reduce payment delays and improve overall cash flow.
The solution is particularly useful for businesses that frequently invoice customers or collect payments remotely, including healthcare providers, property management companies, contractors, service-based businesses, and professional service firms.
Security and Compliance
All transactions processed through the Text-to-Pay system are handled using encrypted payment channels and tokenization technology to safeguard cardholder data. The system is designed to support merchants in maintaining PCI compliance while minimizing the risks associated with storing sensitive payment information.
Streamlining the Payment Process
By enabling businesses to connect with customers through their mobile phones, Text-to-Pay helps shorten payment cycles, reduce outstanding balances, and make the payment process simpler from start to finish.
The Text-to-Pay feature is now available to merchants using the Charge1 platform.
Contact
Alex Hemmat
800-815-1881
www.charge1.com
