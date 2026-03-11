Oklahoma City Roofer McCann’s Roofing Issues Urgent Storm Safety Tips as Severe Weather Hits Central Oklahoma Tonight
Oklahoma City Roofer Steps Up to Protect Metro Homes During Active Tornado Watch and Thunderstorms.
Oklahoma City, OK, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As severe thunderstorms, large hail, and tornado watches move across the Oklahoma City metro, Edmond-based roofing contractor McCann’s Roofing and Construction is encouraging homeowners to take immediate safety precautions and remain alert to changing weather conditions.
Local meteorologists have warned that strong storms moving through central Oklahoma may bring damaging hail and high winds capable of causing property damage within minutes.
“We’re grateful for the trust our community has placed in us over the years,” said Shay Brown, owner of McCann’s Roofing and Construction. “During severe weather events like this, the most important thing homeowners can do is focus on safety first and be prepared for potential storm damage.”
Safety Tips for Edmond, Norman, and Oklahoma City Residents
• Seek shelter immediately – Move to an interior room on the lowest level of your home, away from windows.
• Monitor weather alerts – Use NOAA Weather Radio, weather apps, or local broadcasts for real-time updates.
• Prepare for power outages – Keep phones charged and have flashlights, batteries, and first-aid supplies ready.
• Wait for the all-clear – After storms pass, avoid downed power lines and hazardous debris.
• Secure outdoor items – Patio furniture, grills, and loose objects can become dangerous in high winds.
Once storms have passed and conditions are safe, homeowners should check for signs of roof damage such as missing shingles, hail impacts, or water leaks inside the home.
McCann’s Roofing and Construction says homeowners across Edmond, Norman, and Oklahoma City often discover storm damage hours or even days after severe weather events.
The company plans to assist homeowners throughout the metro area with storm damage evaluations and documentation when needed.
About McCann’s Roofing and Construction
McCann’s Roofing and Construction is a family-owned roofing company based in Edmond, Oklahoma, serving homeowners throughout the Oklahoma City metro area including Edmond, Norman, and Oklahoma City. The company specializes in residential roof replacement, roof repair, and storm damage restoration.
Learn more at https://roofingbymccanns.com.
Contact
Shay Brown
+1 405-666-5927
https://roofingbymccanns.com/locations/oklahoma-city-roofer/
